Song Lyrics of 'I'm Ready' by Sam Smith & Demi Lovato
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 12:25:00 IST

It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer
I’ve been waiting patiently for a beautiful lover
He’s not a cheater
A believer
He’s a warm, warm blooded achiever
It’s a lonely night in my bed in the heat of the summer

It’s so hard when you’re with someone
Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun
But I gotta take that risk tonight

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready
For someone to love me
I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready
For someone to love me
For someone to love me

It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter, no
I’ve been looking hard for a lover disguised as a sinner, no
Not a cheater

A redeemer
He’s a cold, cold blooded defeater
It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter, no

It’s so hard when you’re with someone
Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun
But I gotta take that risk tonight

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready
For someone to love me
I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready
For someone to love me
For someone to love me

It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer
No, I’ve been looking hard for a lover disguised as a sinner

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready
For someone to love me
I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready
For someone to love me
For someone to love me

