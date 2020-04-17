Song Lyrics of 'I'm Ready' by Sam Smith & Demi Lovato

It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer

I’ve been waiting patiently for a beautiful lover

He’s not a cheater

A believer

He’s a warm, warm blooded achiever

It’s a lonely night in my bed in the heat of the summer

It’s so hard when you’re with someone

Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun

But I gotta take that risk tonight

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready

For someone to love me

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready

For someone to love me

For someone to love me

It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter, no

I’ve been looking hard for a lover disguised as a sinner, no

Not a cheater

A redeemer

He’s a cold, cold blooded defeater

It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter, no

It’s so hard when you’re with someone

Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun

But I gotta take that risk tonight

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready

For someone to love me

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready

For someone to love me

For someone to love me

It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer

No, I’ve been looking hard for a lover disguised as a sinner

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready

For someone to love me

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready

For someone to love me

For someone to love me