Song Lyrics of 'I Wan'na Be Like You' (The Jungle Book)

Now I'm the king of the swingers, the jungle V.I.P

I reached the top and had to stop

And that's what bothering me

I want to be a man, man-cub, and stroll right into town

And be just like those other men

I'm tired of monkeying around

Now don't try to kid me, man-cub, I'll make a deal with you

What I desire is man's red fire to make my dreams come true

So give me the secret, man-cub, clue me what to do

Give me the power of man's red flower so I can be like you

Ooh-bi-doo, I wan'na be like you

I want to walk like you, talk like you, too

You see it's true, an ape like me

Can learn to be like you, too

Now don't try to kid me, man-cub, I made a deal with you

What I desire is man's red fire to make my dream's come true

So give me the secret, man-cub, clue me what to do

Give me the power of man's red flower so I can be like you

Ooh-bi-doo, I wan'na be like you

I want to walk like you, talk like you, too

You see it's true, an ape like me

Can learn to be like you, too

Break it down boys, break it down boys, break it down

Break it down boys, break it down boys, break it down

Now I'm the king of the swingers, the jungle V.I.P.

I reached the top and had to stop

And that's what bothering me

I want to be a man, man-cub, and stroll right into town

And be just like those other men

I'm tired of monkeying around

Ooh-bi-doo, I wan'na be like you

I want to walk like you, talk like you, too

You see it's true, an ape like me

Can learn to be like you, too

Can learn to be someone like me