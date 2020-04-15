Song Lyrics of 'I Wan'na Be Like You' (The Jungle Book)
Now I'm the king of the swingers, the jungle V.I.P
I reached the top and had to stop
And that's what bothering me
I want to be a man, man-cub, and stroll right into town
And be just like those other men
I'm tired of monkeying around
Now don't try to kid me, man-cub, I'll make a deal with you
What I desire is man's red fire to make my dreams come true
So give me the secret, man-cub, clue me what to do
Give me the power of man's red flower so I can be like you
Ooh-bi-doo, I wan'na be like you
I want to walk like you, talk like you, too
You see it's true, an ape like me
Can learn to be like you, too
Now don't try to kid me, man-cub, I made a deal with you
What I desire is man's red fire to make my dream's come true
So give me the secret, man-cub, clue me what to do
Give me the power of man's red flower so I can be like you
Ooh-bi-doo, I wan'na be like you
I want to walk like you, talk like you, too
You see it's true, an ape like me
Can learn to be like you, too
Break it down boys, break it down boys, break it down
Break it down boys, break it down boys, break it down
Now I'm the king of the swingers, the jungle V.I.P.
I reached the top and had to stop
And that's what bothering me
I want to be a man, man-cub, and stroll right into town
And be just like those other men
I'm tired of monkeying around
Ooh-bi-doo, I wan'na be like you
I want to walk like you, talk like you, too
You see it's true, an ape like me
Can learn to be like you, too
Can learn to be someone like me