Song Lyrics of 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' by Susan Egan from Hercules (Disney)

If there's a prize for rotten judgement
I guess I've already won that
No man is worth the aggravation
That's ancient history, been there, done that!

Who'd' ya think you're kiddin'
He's the Earth and heaven to you
Try to keep it hidden

Honey, we can see right through you
Girl, ya can't conceal it
We know how ya feel and
Who you're thinking of

No chance, no way
I won't say it, no, no

You swoon, you sigh
Why deny it, uh-oh

It's too cliche
I won't say I'm in love

I thought my heart had learned its lesson
It feels so good when you start out
My head is screaming get a grip, girl
Unless you're dying to cry your heart out
Oh

You keep on denying
Who you are and how you're feeling
Baby, we're not buying

Hon, we saw ya hit the ceiling
Face it like a grown-up
When ya gonna own up
That ya got, got, got it bad

Whoa: No chance, no way
I won't say it, no, no

Give up, give in
Check the grin you're in love

This scene won't play,
I won't say I'm in love

You're doin' flips read our lips
You're in love
You're way off base
I won't say it
She won't say she's in love

Get off my case
I won't say it
Girl, don't be proud

It's O.K. you're in love
Oh-ohhhhh
At least out loud,
I won't say I'm in love

