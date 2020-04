Mister

Caspian's killer told me so

Lalalala-la-la

Heard it now on the radio

Lalalala-lalala

My pool summer, summer, pool, summer vibes killed

In cold blood

Crying zeros and I'm hearing 111s

Lifeless back slaps the surface of the pool

Pool killer, killer, pool, pool killer

Kiss me

Mister

Caspian's killer told me so