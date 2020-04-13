Song Lyrics of 'Inside Friend' by Leon Bridges ft. John Mayer

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 15:00:06 IST

You can be my inside friend
You can be my inside friend

Slide through when you want
You know I want to put you on
It's evil out there

Let's keep it at home
So come on
I wanna see you slide across the kitchen floor
Can't give you more but

You can be my inside friend
You can be my inside friend
My inside friend
Won't you be my inside friend?

Come through with your hair still wet
Yoga pants, sweatshirt on the bed
Heart heavy and your week been crazy
We can be lazy, baby, embrace me
In this feeling so right
Don't think about leaving anytime tonight

You can just slide across my kitchen floor
And tell me goodbye
And just see yourself right out my door

Come back through when you want to
If you do
You never call me anymore
That's what inside friends are for

You can be my inside friend
You can be my inside friend
My inside friend
Won't you be my inside friend?

