Song Lyrics of 'Inside Friend' by Leon Bridges ft. John Mayer

You can be my inside friend

You can be my inside friend

Slide through when you want

You know I want to put you on

It's evil out there

Let's keep it at home

So come on

I wanna see you slide across the kitchen floor

Can't give you more but

You can be my inside friend

You can be my inside friend

My inside friend

Won't you be my inside friend?

Come through with your hair still wet

Yoga pants, sweatshirt on the bed

Heart heavy and your week been crazy

We can be lazy, baby, embrace me

In this feeling so right

Don't think about leaving anytime tonight

You can just slide across my kitchen floor

And tell me goodbye

And just see yourself right out my door

Come back through when you want to

If you do

You never call me anymore

That's what inside friends are for

You can be my inside friend

You can be my inside friend

My inside friend

Won't you be my inside friend?