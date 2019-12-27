Song Lyrics of 'Into You' by Ariana Grande
I'm so into you, I can barely breathe
And all I wanna do is to fall in deep
But close ain't close enough, 'til we cross the line, hey yeah
So name a game to play, and I'll roll the dice, hey
Oh baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move
Before I make a move
So, baby, come light me up, and, baby, I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous, but, baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
Got everyone watchin' us, so, baby, let's keep this secret
A little bit scandalous, but, baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you, oh, yeah
This could take some time, hey
Made too many mistakes
Better get this right, right, baby
Oh, baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move
Before I make a move
So, baby, come light me up, and, baby, I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous, but, baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
Got everyone watchin' us, so, baby, let's keep this secret
A little bit scandalous, but, baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and a, little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you, oh yeah
('Cause I'm so into you)
Tell me what you came here for
'Cause I can't, I can't wait no more
I'm on the edge with no control
And I need, I need you to know
You to know, oh
So, baby, come light me up, and, baby, I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous, but, baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
Got everyone watchin' us, so, baby, let's keep this secret
A little bit scandalous, but, baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
So come light me up
So come light me up, my baby
Little dangerous
A little dangerous, my boy
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you