Song Lyrics of 'Into You' by Ariana Grande

I'm so into you, I can barely breathe

And all I wanna do is to fall in deep

But close ain't close enough, 'til we cross the line, hey yeah

So name a game to play, and I'll roll the dice, hey

Oh baby, look what you started

The temperature's rising in here

Is this gonna happen?

Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move

Before I make a move

So, baby, come light me up, and, baby, I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous, but, baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation and a little more touch my body

'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you

Got everyone watchin' us, so, baby, let's keep this secret

A little bit scandalous, but, baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and a little more touch my body

'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you, oh, yeah

This could take some time, hey

Made too many mistakes

Better get this right, right, baby

('Cause I'm so into you)

Tell me what you came here for

'Cause I can't, I can't wait no more

I'm on the edge with no control

And I need, I need you to know

You to know, oh

