Song Lyrics of 'Intro: Persona' by BTS
Who am I? The question I had my whole life
The question which I probably won’t find an answer to my whole life
If I were answerable with a few more words
Then God wouldn’t have created all these various beauties
How you feel? How’re you feeling right now?
Actually I’m real good but a little uncomfortable
I'm still not so sure if I'm a dog or a pig or what else
But then other people come out and put the pearl necklace on me
Ptui!
I laugh more than I did before
I dreamt of becoming a superhero
Now it feels like I really became one
But as it goes on there’s so much blabbering
One says, "Run" another says, "Stop"
This one says, "Look at the forest" that one says, "Look at the wild flower"
My shadow, I wrote and called it hesitation
It has never hesitated after becoming that
It keeps appearing under the stage or the light
Keeps glaring at me scorchingly like a heat wave (Oh shit)
Hey, have you already forgotten why you even started this
You were just digging it that someone was listening
Sometimes everything sounds like freakin' nonsense
You know what comes out of you when you're drunk.. like immaturity
Someone like me ain't good enough for music
Someone like me ain't good enough for the truth
Someone like me ain't good enough for a calling
Someone like me ain't good enough to be a muse
The flaws of mine that I know
Maybe that's all I've got really
The world is actually not interested in my clumsiness at all
The regrets that I don't even get sick of anymore
I tumble with them every night until I'm disgusted
And twist the irreversible time habitually
There's something that raised me up again every time
The first question
The three syllables of my name and the word 'but' that should come before any of those
So I'm asking once again yeah
Who the hell am I?
Tell me all your names baby
Do you wanna die?
Oh do you wanna go?
Do you wanna fly?
Where's your soul? where's your dream?
Do you think you're alive?
I don't know man
But I know one thing
My name is R
The 'me' that I remember and people know
The 'me' that I created myself to vent out
Yeah maybe I have been deceiving myself
Maybe I've been lying
But I'm not embarrassed anymore this is the map of my soul
Dear myself
You must never lose your temperature
Cuz you don't need to be neither warm nor cold
Though I might sometimes be hypocritical or pretend to be evil
This is the barometer of my direction I want to keep
The 'me' that I want myself to be
The 'me' that people want me to be
The 'me' that you love
And the 'me' that I create
The 'me' that's smiling
The me that's sometimes in tears
Vividly breathing each second and every moment even now
Persona
Who the hell am I
I just wanna go
I just wanna fly
I just wanna give you all the voices till I die
I just wanna give you all the shoulders when you cry
Persona
Who the hell am I
I just wanna go
I just wanna fly
I just wanna give you all the voices till I die
I just wanna give you all the shoulders when you cry