Song Lyrics of 'Intro: Persona' by BTS

Who am I? The question I had my whole life

The question which I probably won’t find an answer to my whole life

If I were answerable with a few more words

Then God wouldn’t have created all these various beauties

How you feel? How’re you feeling right now?

Actually I’m real good but a little uncomfortable

I'm still not so sure if I'm a dog or a pig or what else

But then other people come out and put the pearl necklace on me

Ptui!

I laugh more than I did before

I dreamt of becoming a superhero

Now it feels like I really became one

But as it goes on there’s so much blabbering

One says, "Run" another says, "Stop"

This one says, "Look at the forest" that one says, "Look at the wild flower"

My shadow, I wrote and called it hesitation

It has never hesitated after becoming that

It keeps appearing under the stage or the light

Keeps glaring at me scorchingly like a heat wave (Oh shit)

Hey, have you already forgotten why you even started this

You were just digging it that someone was listening

Sometimes everything sounds like freakin' nonsense

You know what comes out of you when you're drunk.. like immaturity

Someone like me ain't good enough for music

Someone like me ain't good enough for the truth

Someone like me ain't good enough for a calling

Someone like me ain't good enough to be a muse

The flaws of mine that I know

Maybe that's all I've got really

The world is actually not interested in my clumsiness at all

The regrets that I don't even get sick of anymore

I tumble with them every night until I'm disgusted

And twist the irreversible time habitually

There's something that raised me up again every time

The first question

The three syllables of my name and the word 'but' that should come before any of those

So I'm asking once again yeah

Who the hell am I?

Tell me all your names baby

Do you wanna die?

Oh do you wanna go?

Do you wanna fly?

Where's your soul? where's your dream?

Do you think you're alive?

I don't know man

But I know one thing

My name is R

The 'me' that I remember and people know

The 'me' that I created myself to vent out

Yeah maybe I have been deceiving myself

Maybe I've been lying

But I'm not embarrassed anymore this is the map of my soul

Dear myself

You must never lose your temperature

Cuz you don't need to be neither warm nor cold

Though I might sometimes be hypocritical or pretend to be evil

This is the barometer of my direction I want to keep

The 'me' that I want myself to be

The 'me' that people want me to be

The 'me' that you love

And the 'me' that I create

The 'me' that's smiling

The me that's sometimes in tears

Vividly breathing each second and every moment even now

Persona

Who the hell am I

I just wanna go

I just wanna fly

I just wanna give you all the voices till I die

I just wanna give you all the shoulders when you cry

Persona

Who the hell am I

I just wanna go

I just wanna fly

I just wanna give you all the voices till I die

I just wanna give you all the shoulders when you cry