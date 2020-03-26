  1. Home
I saw you down the neighbourhood
And I understood
Spiritual hangover that I can't shake

It's getting more than I can take
And in this restless, disfigured place
We've only got each other

I just wanna go blur the line
And leave our afflictions behind
The sky is coming down
I know it's strange
But heaven's a mindset away

Yeah, everybody's going crazy
Can't get through to you lately
We're so hopelessly faded
Is anyone else feeling lonely?

It just can't be me only
Losing our cool so slowly
It would feel so good to steal some time
It would feel so good to make you mine

You ever thought
We're not ourselves?
Cuz' I know it well
I'm ready now
To have a change of skin

The day doesn't set
The world just spins
And in this wounded, sinister place
We've only got each other

The sky is crashing down
I know it's strange
When heaven's a mindset away

Yeah, everybody's going crazy
Can't get through to you lately
We're so hopelessly faded
Is anyone else feeling lonely?

It just can't be me only
Losing our cool so slowly
It would feel so good to steal some time
It would feel so good to make you mine

Yeah, everybody's going crazy
Can't get through to you lately
We're so hopelessly faded
Is anyone else feeling lonely?

It just can't be me only
Losing our cool so slowly
It would feel so good to steal some time
It would feel so good to make you mine

