I saw you down the neighbourhood

And I understood

Spiritual hangover that I can't shake

It's getting more than I can take

And in this restless, disfigured place

We've only got each other

I just wanna go blur the line

And leave our afflictions behind

The sky is coming down

I know it's strange

But heaven's a mindset away

Yeah, everybody's going crazy

Can't get through to you lately

We're so hopelessly faded

Is anyone else feeling lonely?

It just can't be me only

Losing our cool so slowly

It would feel so good to steal some time

It would feel so good to make you mine

You ever thought

We're not ourselves?

Cuz' I know it well

I'm ready now

To have a change of skin

The day doesn't set

The world just spins

And in this wounded, sinister place

We've only got each other

The sky is crashing down

I know it's strange

When heaven's a mindset away

Yeah, everybody's going crazy

Can't get through to you lately

We're so hopelessly faded

Is anyone else feeling lonely?

It just can't be me only

Losing our cool so slowly

It would feel so good to steal some time

It would feel so good to make you mine

Yeah, everybody's going crazy

Can't get through to you lately

We're so hopelessly faded

Is anyone else feeling lonely?

It just can't be me only

Losing our cool so slowly

It would feel so good to steal some time

It would feel so good to make you mine