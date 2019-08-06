Song Lyrics of July by Noah Cyrus
I’ve been holding my breath
I’ve been counting to ten
Over something you said
I've been holding back tears
While you’re throwing back beers I’m alone in bed
You know I…. I’m afraid of change
Guess that’s why I stay the same
So tell me to leave I’ll pack my bags get on the road
Find someone that loves you better than I do darling I know
Cause you remind me every day I’m not enough but I still stay
Fells like a lifetime I’m trying to get by
While we’re dying inside
I’ve done a lot of things wrong
Loving you being one but I can’t move on
You know I…. I’m afraid of change
Guess that’s why I stay the same
So tell me to leave I’ll pack my bags get on the road
Find someone that loves you better than I do darling I know
Cause you remind me every day I’m not enough but I still stay
If you want me to leave then tell me to leave and baby I’ll go
Cause you remind me every day I’m not enough but I still stay