Song Lyrics of 'July' by Noah Cyrus

I’ve been holding my breath

I’ve been counting to ten

Over something you said

I've been holding back tears

While you’re throwing back beers I’m alone in bed

You know I…. I’m afraid of change

Guess that’s why I stay the same

So tell me to leave I’ll pack my bags get on the road

Find someone that loves you better than I do darling I know

Cause you remind me every day I’m not enough but I still stay

Fells like a lifetime I’m trying to get by

While we’re dying inside

I’ve done a lot of things wrong

Loving you being one but I can’t move on

You know I…. I’m afraid of change

Guess that’s why I stay the same

So tell me to leave I’ll pack my bags get on the road

Find someone that loves you better than I do darling I know

Cause you remind me every day I’m not enough but I still stay

If you want me to leave then tell me to leave and baby I’ll go

Cause you remind me every day I’m not enough but I still stay