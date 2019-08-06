  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of July by Noah Cyrus

Song Lyrics of July by Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus July
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Aug 2019 17:00:08 IST

I’ve been holding my breath 
I’ve been counting to ten 
Over something you said 
I've been holding back tears 
While you’re throwing back beers I’m alone in bed

You know I…. I’m afraid of change 
Guess that’s why I stay the same

So tell me to leave I’ll pack my bags get on the road
Find someone that loves you better than I do darling I know 
Cause you remind me every day I’m not enough but I still stay

Fells like a lifetime I’m trying to get by 
While we’re dying inside 
I’ve done a lot of things wrong
Loving you being one but I can’t move on 

You know I…. I’m afraid of change 
Guess that’s why I stay the same

So tell me to leave I’ll pack my bags get on the road
Find someone that loves you better than I do darling I know 
Cause you remind me every day I’m not enough but I still stay

If you want me to leave then tell me to leave and baby I’ll go

Cause you remind me every day I’m not enough but I still stay

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Lohri from Veer Zaara

Song lyrics of Lohri from Veer Zaara

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of "Till The World Ends" by Britney Spears

Song Lyrics of "Till The World Ends" by Britney Spears

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yaari hai by Tony Kakkar

Song Lyrics of Yaari hai by Tony Kakkar

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Kaala Baati Kurrr by Pinky Paras and Irshad Sabri

Song lyrics of Kaala Baati Kurrr by Pinky Paras and Irshad Sabri

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of FRIENDS by Marshmello & Anne-Marie

Song Lyrics of FRIENDS by Marshmello & Anne-Marie

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Night Falls from "Descendants 3"

Song Lyrics of Night Falls from "Descendants 3"

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'July' by Noah Cyrus

Song Lyrics of 'July' by Noah Cyrus

FeatureInternational Women's Day 2020: Many roles of a Woman

International Women's Day 2020: Many roles of a Woman