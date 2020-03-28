  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Mar 2020 13:00:12 IST

He keeps leaving you for dead
I don't know what you been waiting for
So you've got your love locked up instead
But somethin' better's waitin' at your door

You don't know your worth
All the things I know that you deserve
Say it's not real if it doesn't hurt
Find someone you know will put you first
Find someone who loves you at your worst

Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Who puts you first?
Find someone who loves you at your worst

Don't forget the words I said
Picking you up when you're feelin' down
You get strung on thoughts left in your head
When you lose hope, soon you will be found

You don't know your worth
All the things I know that you deserve
Say it's not real if it doesn't hurt
Find someone you know will put you first
Find someone who loves you at your worst

Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Who puts you first?
Find someone who loves you at your worst

(Find someone who loves you at your worst)
Find someone who loves you at your worst

Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up (Head)
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up (Keep your head up, keep your head up)
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Who puts you first?
Find someone who loves you at your worst

(Find someone who loves you at your worst)
Find someone who loves you at your worst

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Break My Heart' by Dua Lipa

Song Lyrics of 'Break My Heart' by Dua Lipa

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Is Everybody Going Crazy?' by Nothing But Thieves

Song Lyrics of 'Is Everybody Going Crazy?' by Nothing But Thieves

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of AEROPLANE by Vibhor Parashar

Song Lyrics of AEROPLANE by Vibhor Parashar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Genda Phoo by Badshah

Song Lyrics of Genda Phoo by Badshah

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tenu Vekhi Jaavan by Shahid Mallya and Asees Kaur

Song Lyrics of Tenu Vekhi Jaavan by Shahid Mallya and Asees Kaur

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Snowchild' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Snowchild' by The Weeknd

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

FeatureCOVID-19 Lockdown: 5 web series that'll make you get inspired by the Indian Army

COVID-19 Lockdown: 5 web series that'll make you get inspired by the Indian Army

NewsLionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder