Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure
He keeps leaving you for dead
I don't know what you been waiting for
So you've got your love locked up instead
But somethin' better's waitin' at your door
You don't know your worth
All the things I know that you deserve
Say it's not real if it doesn't hurt
Find someone you know will put you first
Find someone who loves you at your worst
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Who puts you first?
Find someone who loves you at your worst
Don't forget the words I said
Picking you up when you're feelin' down
You get strung on thoughts left in your head
When you lose hope, soon you will be found
You don't know your worth
All the things I know that you deserve
Say it's not real if it doesn't hurt
Find someone you know will put you first
Find someone who loves you at your worst
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Who puts you first?
Find someone who loves you at your worst
(Find someone who loves you at your worst)
Find someone who loves you at your worst
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up (Head)
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up (Keep your head up, keep your head up)
Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up
Who puts you first?
Find someone who loves you at your worst
(Find someone who loves you at your worst)
Find someone who loves you at your worst