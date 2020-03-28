Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

He keeps leaving you for dead

I don't know what you been waiting for

So you've got your love locked up instead

But somethin' better's waitin' at your door

You don't know your worth

All the things I know that you deserve

Say it's not real if it doesn't hurt

Find someone you know will put you first

Find someone who loves you at your worst

Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up

Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up

Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up

Who puts you first?

Find someone who loves you at your worst

Don't forget the words I said

Picking you up when you're feelin' down

You get strung on thoughts left in your head

When you lose hope, soon you will be found

You don't know your worth

All the things I know that you deserve

Say it's not real if it doesn't hurt

Find someone you know will put you first

Find someone who loves you at your worst

Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up

Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up

Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up

Who puts you first?

Find someone who loves you at your worst

(Find someone who loves you at your worst)

Find someone who loves you at your worst

Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up (Head)

Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up (Keep your head up, keep your head up)

Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up

Who puts you first?

Find someone who loves you at your worst

(Find someone who loves you at your worst)

Find someone who loves you at your worst