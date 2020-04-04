I won't say I'm sorry over and over

Can't just say I'm sorry, I've gotta show you

I won't do it again, I'll prove my love is true

I hope the last time I said sorry

Is the last time I'll say sorry to you

The first time I slept on the couch was our first New Year's Eve

I heard words come out my mouth that I still can't believe

Broken hearts and shattered champagne

We both don't wanna feel that again

The second I apologized you said, "Boy, I don't know"

I said it 'cause I meant but you still wouldn't let it go

So I swallow my pride see it from your side

I promise I'll do the best I can do

I won't say I'm sorry over and over

Can't just say I'm sorry, I've gotta show you

I won't do it again, I'll prove my love is true

I hope the last time I said sorry

Is the last time I'll say sorry to you

(No, oh, oh)

(No, oh, oh)

To you

(No, oh, oh)

(No, oh, oh)

The last time I said sorry

Is the last time I'll say sorry

If I could build a perfect world I'd only make you smile

I'd hang the stars, the sun and moon outside this room but I'll

I'll never be perfect though I'm gonna try

Oh, I'm gonna do better I swear that I

Won't say I'm sorry over and over

Can't just say I'm sorry, I've gotta show you

I won't do it again, I'll prove my love is true

I hope the last time I said sorry

Is the last time I'll say sorry to you

(No, oh, oh)

(No, oh, oh)

To you

(No, oh, oh)

(No, oh, oh)

The last time I said sorry

Is the last time I'll say sorry to you

(No, oh, oh)

(No, oh, oh)

To you

(No, oh, oh)

(No, oh, oh)

I hope the last time I said sorry

Is the last time I'd said sorry

To you