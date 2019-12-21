Song Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

Ooh, yeah

Lil' Tjay

So I'm skrrting off the scene in a foreign, see me going

Me and YG up in Cali smoking GT out the bong (Ooh)

Shawty pulled up in a thong, I don't know what she on (Ooh)

If she ask to spend the night then I might give her what she want

Yeah

I got to put my Perc' in, it's working

Lil' Mama, say she nervous, yeah, sure b****h

I just want a lil' mountain, lip service

Treat the p***y like a house, she want insurance

I'ma f**k her good one time, let her unwind

She gon' tell me where to cum at, I'ma comply

Put my thumb up in her yeah, yeah, she gon' jump high

I'ma f**k her like a madman, I ain't even mad, man

She gon' do a handstand for a standing ovation

She rub my red flag, I call her rosacea

She get the pedi and the manicure, but no facial

Natural beauty, I'ma call your mama, "Mother Nature"

Under the covers, she know Tunechi like the Undertaker

Girl that's my p***y, she say, "Daddy, that's an understatement"

I got it leaking like a bootleg

She call me Tunechi, when we fuck, she call me Tunechi

I got up out my Birkin, it's working

She said she a virgin, it's hurting

But she ain't never show me love when my pockets hurting

Now she see a nigga on, she f**kin' and slurping

And they see me putting on and it got them nervous

We don't never need to ball, I did it on purpose

And I used to play the block with the fiends, got some knots in my jeans

If a nigga talk hot, we gon' pop for his bean (Nah-nah)

I'm coming strong and they knew that

You ain't no competition, boy, don't think you wanna do that (I'm like)

You had your chance, but you blew that

Everybody asking who that?

The f**k going on?

Someone in my circle started leaking all my songs

I'ma stay ten toes, I'ma still go strong

I don't get these snake niggas, we just can't get along

So I'm skrrting off the scene in a foreign, see me going

Me and YG up in Cali smoking GT out the bong

Shawty pulled up in a thong, I don't know what she on

If she ask to spend the night then I might give her what she want

F**k her one time, maybe two times if she do fine

Make your boo mine, I'm in the stu', this my new grind

I'm cooking up, I'm cooking up, ain't tryna lose time

I shoot it up, don't give a f**k, ain't tryna lose mine

Gangbang, growing up I was Stain Gang

Stain Gang, promise I was only tryna maintain

Lil' TJay SB, that's the gang, gang

Ask about me, bet they tell you how my name ring

And I know they gon' hate 'cause I'm up now

I'm at the point where I don't really give a f**k now

Free the guys, I'ma say it 'til they touch down

One day everybody have a bustdown

So I'm skating off the scene in a foreign, see me going

Me and YG up in Cali smoking GT out the bong

Shawty pulled up in a thong, I don't know what she on

If she ask to spend the night then I might give her what she want

F**k her one time, maybe two times if she do fine

Make your boo mine, I'm in the stu', this my new grind

I'm cooking up, I'm cooking up, ain't tryna lose time

I shoot it up, don't give a fuck, ain't tryna lose mine

Yeah

Gang, gang, growing up

I was stain gang, stain gang

Promise I was only trying to maintain

Lil' Tjay, SB, that's the gang, gang

Lil' Tunechi, YMB, that's the gang, gang

And I know they gon' hate 'cause I'm up now

I'm at the point, I don't really give a f**k now

Free the guys, I'ma scream it 'til they touch down

Lil' Tjay, SB, that's the gang, gang