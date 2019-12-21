Song Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne
Ooh, yeah
Lil' Tjay
So I'm skrrting off the scene in a foreign, see me going
Me and YG up in Cali smoking GT out the bong (Ooh)
Shawty pulled up in a thong, I don't know what she on (Ooh)
If she ask to spend the night then I might give her what she want
Yeah
I got to put my Perc' in, it's working
Lil' Mama, say she nervous, yeah, sure b****h
I just want a lil' mountain, lip service
Treat the p***y like a house, she want insurance
I'ma f**k her good one time, let her unwind
She gon' tell me where to cum at, I'ma comply
Put my thumb up in her yeah, yeah, she gon' jump high
I'ma f**k her like a madman, I ain't even mad, man
She gon' do a handstand for a standing ovation
She rub my red flag, I call her rosacea
She get the pedi and the manicure, but no facial
Natural beauty, I'ma call your mama, "Mother Nature"
Under the covers, she know Tunechi like the Undertaker
Girl that's my p***y, she say, "Daddy, that's an understatement"
I got it leaking like a bootleg
She call me Tunechi, when we fuck, she call me Tunechi
I got up out my Birkin, it's working
She said she a virgin, it's hurting
But she ain't never show me love when my pockets hurting
Now she see a nigga on, she f**kin' and slurping
And they see me putting on and it got them nervous
We don't never need to ball, I did it on purpose
And I used to play the block with the fiends, got some knots in my jeans
If a nigga talk hot, we gon' pop for his bean (Nah-nah)
I'm coming strong and they knew that
You ain't no competition, boy, don't think you wanna do that (I'm like)
You had your chance, but you blew that
Everybody asking who that?
The f**k going on?
Someone in my circle started leaking all my songs
I'ma stay ten toes, I'ma still go strong
I don't get these snake niggas, we just can't get along
So I'm skrrting off the scene in a foreign, see me going
Me and YG up in Cali smoking GT out the bong
Shawty pulled up in a thong, I don't know what she on
If she ask to spend the night then I might give her what she want
F**k her one time, maybe two times if she do fine
Make your boo mine, I'm in the stu', this my new grind
I'm cooking up, I'm cooking up, ain't tryna lose time
I shoot it up, don't give a f**k, ain't tryna lose mine
Gangbang, growing up I was Stain Gang
Stain Gang, promise I was only tryna maintain
Lil' TJay SB, that's the gang, gang
Ask about me, bet they tell you how my name ring
And I know they gon' hate 'cause I'm up now
I'm at the point where I don't really give a f**k now
Free the guys, I'ma say it 'til they touch down
One day everybody have a bustdown
So I'm skating off the scene in a foreign, see me going
Me and YG up in Cali smoking GT out the bong
Shawty pulled up in a thong, I don't know what she on
If she ask to spend the night then I might give her what she want
F**k her one time, maybe two times if she do fine
Make your boo mine, I'm in the stu', this my new grind
I'm cooking up, I'm cooking up, ain't tryna lose time
I shoot it up, don't give a fuck, ain't tryna lose mine
Yeah
Gang, gang, growing up
I was stain gang, stain gang
Promise I was only trying to maintain
Lil' Tjay, SB, that's the gang, gang
Lil' Tunechi, YMB, that's the gang, gang
And I know they gon' hate 'cause I'm up now
I'm at the point, I don't really give a f**k now
Free the guys, I'ma scream it 'til they touch down
Lil' Tjay, SB, that's the gang, gang