Song Lyrics of 'Let's Not Go Shopping' by Robbie Williams

It's Christmas time, there's always much to do

I'd rather spend my time and be with you

I'm overcome with fear and sadness

Baby, save me from this madness

By doing something I would like to do

Let's not go shopping

When cars start stopping

Outside it's snowing

And ten below

It's better warming by the fireside

With yuletide candle glow

I don't wanna hear those till bells ringing

No, no, no

We don't need shopping

It gets me hopping

We could be bopping

With Old King Cole

Instead of trudging through the ice and snow

We'll close the drapes and lock all the doors

And leave that shopping to Mister Claus

We'll just not venture

To shopping centers

No retail tension

No stress or strife

We'll kick on back with nothing else to do

Give staying home a round of applause

Let's not go shopping, just hang your stocking

And leave that shopping to Santa Claus

Thank you, Saint Nick!