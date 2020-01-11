Song Lyrics of 'Life is Good' by Future ft. Drake

Workin' on the weekend like usual

Way off in the deep end like usual

Niggas swear they passed us, they doin' too much

Haven't done my taxes, I'm too turnt up

Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin' nuts

Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?

Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us

Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush

Say my days are numbered, but I keep wakin' up

Know you see my texts, baby, please say some

Wine by the glass, your man a cheapskate, huh?

Niggas gotta move off my release day, huh

B***h, this is fame, not clout

I don't even know what that's about, watch your mouth

Baby got a ego twice the size of the crib

I can never tell her shit, it is what it is (What)

Said what I had to and did what I did (Ayy)

Never turn my back on FBG, God forbid

Virgil got the Patek on my wrist doin' front flips

Givin' you my number, but don't hit me on no dumb shit

It's cool, man, got red bottoms on

Life is good, you know what I mean? Like

Yeah, hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' b***h, woo

I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain and Audemar-ed the bitch, woo

Dropped three dollars on a ring, cost a Bentley truck, lil' b***h, woo

I was in the trap servin' cocaine, I ain't been the same since, woo

Granny, she was standin' right there while I catch a play on a brick, woo

I make them lil' niggas go haywire, Taliban in this bitch, woo

I done been down bad in them trenches, had to ride with that stick, woo

Who gave you pills? Who gave you that dust? Pluto sent you on a lick, woo

Too many convicts that roll with me to play in this shit, woo

I'm tryna avoid nonsense, get Osama spray in this bitch, woo

They at the candlelight lightin' it up, nigga, anybody can get it, woo

I'm on a PJ lightin' it up, Backwood full of sticky, woo

I'm tryna tote that Draco in London and it's extended, woo

They gotta stretch a nigga out, we gon' die for this shit, woo

Yeah, I ride for my niggas, I lie to my bitch, woo

We some poor, high-class niggas, made it, we rich, yeah

I was at the bando, got a penthouse for a closet, woo

It's like a chandelier on my neck, my wrist, woo

I got pink toes that talk different languages, woo

Got Promethazine in my blood and Percocet, yeah

Racks by the ton, I call up Serena

I go tremendo for new fettuccine

All fact though, carat the pinky

All fact though, we ordered the Fiji

I'm in the loop with the voo, I'm in the loop with the woo, which one you workin'?

I'll put your face on the news, I'll put the pussy on the shirt after I murk it

Then make 'em go shoot up the hearse, cost me a quarter bird, nigga, it's worth it

And you a maniac, a f****n' alien, how you splurgin'?

Got that kitty cat, I'm havin' fun with that, goin' Birkin

