Song Lyrics of 'Life is Good' by Future ft. Drake
Workin' on the weekend like usual
Way off in the deep end like usual
Niggas swear they passed us, they doin' too much
Haven't done my taxes, I'm too turnt up
Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin' nuts
Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?
Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us
Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush
Say my days are numbered, but I keep wakin' up
Know you see my texts, baby, please say some
Wine by the glass, your man a cheapskate, huh?
Niggas gotta move off my release day, huh
B***h, this is fame, not clout
I don't even know what that's about, watch your mouth
Baby got a ego twice the size of the crib
I can never tell her shit, it is what it is (What)
Said what I had to and did what I did (Ayy)
Never turn my back on FBG, God forbid
Virgil got the Patek on my wrist doin' front flips
Givin' you my number, but don't hit me on no dumb shit
Workin' on the weekend like usual
Way off in the deep end like usual (Like usual)
Niggas swear they passed us, they doin' too much
Haven't done my taxes, I'm too turnt up
Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin' nuts
Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?
Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us
Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush
It's cool, man, got red bottoms on
Life is good, you know what I mean? Like
Yeah, hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' b***h, woo
I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain and Audemar-ed the bitch, woo
Dropped three dollars on a ring, cost a Bentley truck, lil' b***h, woo
I was in the trap servin' cocaine, I ain't been the same since, woo
Granny, she was standin' right there while I catch a play on a brick, woo
I make them lil' niggas go haywire, Taliban in this bitch, woo
I done been down bad in them trenches, had to ride with that stick, woo
Who gave you pills? Who gave you that dust? Pluto sent you on a lick, woo
Too many convicts that roll with me to play in this shit, woo
I'm tryna avoid nonsense, get Osama spray in this bitch, woo
They at the candlelight lightin' it up, nigga, anybody can get it, woo
I'm on a PJ lightin' it up, Backwood full of sticky, woo
I'm tryna tote that Draco in London and it's extended, woo
They gotta stretch a nigga out, we gon' die for this shit, woo
Yeah, I ride for my niggas, I lie to my bitch, woo
We some poor, high-class niggas, made it, we rich, yeah
I was at the bando, got a penthouse for a closet, woo
It's like a chandelier on my neck, my wrist, woo
I got pink toes that talk different languages, woo
Got Promethazine in my blood and Percocet, yeah
Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' b***h, woo
I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain and Audemar-ed the b***h, woo
Dropped three dollars on a ring, cost a Bentley truck, lil' b***h, woo
I was in the trap servin' cocaine, I ain't been the same since, woo
Racks by the ton, I call up Serena
I go tremendo for new fettuccine
All fact though, carat the pinky
All fact though, we ordered the Fiji
I'm in the loop with the voo, I'm in the loop with the woo, which one you workin'?
I'll put your face on the news, I'll put the pussy on the shirt after I murk it
Then make 'em go shoot up the hearse, cost me a quarter bird, nigga, it's worth it
And you a maniac, a f****n' alien, how you splurgin'?
Got that kitty cat, I'm havin' fun with that, goin' Birkin
Yeah, hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' b***h, woo
I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain and Audemar'd the b***h, woo
Dropped three dollars on a ring, cost a Bentley truck, lil' b***h, woo
I was in the trap servin' cocaine, I ain't been the same since, woo
Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' b***h
Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' b***h, yeah
Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' b***h, uh
Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' b***h