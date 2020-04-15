Song Lyrics of 'Life Of The Party' by Shawn Mendes

I love it when you just don't care

I love it when you dance like there's nobody there

So when it gets hard, don't be afraid

We don't care what them people say

I love it when you don't take no

I love it when you do what you want cause you just said so

Let them all go home, we out late

We don't care what them people say

We don't have to be ordinary

Make your best mistakes

'Cause we don't have the time to be sorry

So baby be the life of the party

I'm telling you to take your shot it might be scary

Hearts are gonna break

'Cause we don't have the time to be sorry

So baby be the life of the party

Together we can just let go

Pretend like there's no one else here that we know

Slow dance fall in love as the club track plays

We don't care what them people say

We don't have to be ordinary

Make your best mistakes

'Cause we don't have the time to be sorry

So baby be the life of the party

I'm telling you to take your shot it might be scary

Hearts are gonna break

'Cause we don't have the time to be sorry

So baby be the life of the party

Come out tonight, come out tonight

There's no one standing in your way

Come out tonight, come out tonight

We don't care what them people say

We don't care what them people say

We don't have to be ordinary

Make your best mistakes

'Cause we don't have the time to be sorry

So baby be the life of the party

I'm telling you to take your shot it might be scary

Hearts are gonna break

'Cause we don't have the time to be sorry

So baby be the life of the party

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Life of the party

So don't let them keep you down

Oh you know you can't give up

'Cause we don't have the time to be sorry

So baby be the life of the party