Song Lyrics of 'Living In A Ghost Town' by The Rolling Stones

I'm a ghost

Living in a ghost town

I'm a ghost

Living in a ghost town

You can look for me

But I can't be found

You can search for me

I had to go underground

Life was so beautiful

Then we all got locked down

Feel like a ghost

Living in a ghost town

Once this place was humming

And the air was full of drumming

The sound of cymbals crashing

Glasses were all smashing

Trumpets were all screaming

Saxophones were blaring

Nobody was caring if it's day or night

I'm a ghost

Living in a ghost town

I'm going nowhere

Shut up all alone

So much time to lose

Just staring at my phone

Every night I am dreaming

That you'll come and creep in my bed

Please let this be over

Not stuck in a world without end

Preachers were all preaching

Charities beseeching

Politicians dealing

Thieves were happy stealing

Widows were all weeping

There's no beds for us to sleep in

Always had the feeling

It will all come tumbling down

I'm a ghost

Living in a ghost town

You can look for me

But I can't be found

We're all living in a ghost town

Living in a ghost town

We were so beautiful

I was your man about town

Living in this ghost town

Ain't having any fun

If I want a party

It's a party of one