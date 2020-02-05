Song lyrics of Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe

  1. Home
Baby, don't make me spell it out for you
All of the feelings that I've got for you
Can't be explained, but I can try for you

Yeah, baby, don't make me spell it out for you
You keep on asking me the same questions (why?)
And second guessing all my intentions

Should know by the way I use my compression
That you've got the answers to my confessions
It's like I'm powerful with a little bit of tender

An emotional, sexual bender
Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better
There's nothin' better
That's just the way you make me feel
That's just the way you make me feel
So real, so good, so fuckin' real
That's just the way you make me feel
That's just the way you make me feel

You know I love it, so please don't stop it
You got me right here in your jean pocket (right now)
Laying your body on a shag carpet (oh)
You know I love it so please don't stop it

It's like I'm powerful with a little bit of tender
An emotional, sexual bender
Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better
There's nothin' better

That's just the way you make me feel
That's just the way you make me feel
So real, so good, so fuckin' real
That's just the way you make me feel
That's just the way you make me feel

That's just the way that I feel now, baby
Good God! I can't help it! Agh!
That's just the way that I feel, yeah

Please! I can't help it
It's like I'm powerful with a little bit of tender
An emotional, sexual bender
Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better (oh!)

There's nothin' better (better!) Damn
That's just the way you make me feel
That's just the way you make me feel
So real, so good, so fuckin' real
That's just the way you make me feel

That's just the way you make me feel

