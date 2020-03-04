Song Lyrics of 'MALA SANTA' by Becky G

They say there is danger when I go out

That I am not afraid of evil (Sometimes I am a candle)

Do not be confused that I am nothing good

In my eyes you see evil

I am not neither bad nor holy

Bring me alcohol to get your throat wet

One like me you need

Calladita but sometimes I'm bad

I start and I don't want to stop

I'm neither bad nor holy

Bring me alcohol to get your throat wet

One like me you need

Calladita but sometimes I'm bad

I start and I don't want to stop

I am neither bad nor holy

move the boom-boom like an earthquake

Pair of drinks' and I enter eroticism

I don't say na 'but I want the same thing

And when I dance like this He

grabs my waist

I get hot

I see his body how he sweats

And that he still hasn't seen me naked in his bed

I'm pa' lose my head

Don't talk to me about love

That I'm not interested

You like the game, I'm the one who starts

But remember that

I am neither bad nor holy

Bring me alcohol to get your throat wet

One like me you need

Calladita but sometimes I am bad

I start and I don't want to stop

I am neither bad nor holy

I want a shot of tequila

Rumba until the next day

Unmarried, that is how he wanted me

That I gave fire they said

And that this does not stop

That barely begins Shut down

cellulare '

Estamo' pa 'maldade'

And that this does not stop

That barely begins

Turn off cellulare '

We are 'pa' maldade '

Santa

Bring me alcohol to get your throat wet

One like me you need

Shut up but sometimes I'm bad

I start and I don't want to stop

I'm not bad or holy