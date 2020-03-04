Song Lyrics of 'MALA SANTA' by Becky G
They say there is danger when I go out
That I am not afraid of evil (Sometimes I am a candle)
Do not be confused that I am nothing good
In my eyes you see evil
I am not neither bad nor holy
Bring me alcohol to get your throat wet
One like me you need
Calladita but sometimes I'm bad
I start and I don't want to stop
I'm neither bad nor holy
Bring me alcohol to get your throat wet
One like me you need
Calladita but sometimes I'm bad
I start and I don't want to stop
I am neither bad nor holy
move the boom-boom like an earthquake
Pair of drinks' and I enter eroticism
I don't say na 'but I want the same thing
And when I dance like this He
grabs my waist
I get hot
I see his body how he sweats
And that he still hasn't seen me naked in his bed
I'm pa' lose my head
Don't talk to me about love
That I'm not interested
You like the game, I'm the one who starts
But remember that
I am neither bad nor holy
Bring me alcohol to get your throat wet
One like me you need
Calladita but sometimes I am bad
I start and I don't want to stop
I am neither bad nor holy
I want a shot of tequila
Rumba until the next day
Unmarried, that is how he wanted me
That I gave fire they said
And that this does not stop
That barely begins Shut down
cellulare '
Estamo' pa 'maldade'
And that this does not stop
That barely begins
Turn off cellulare '
We are 'pa' maldade '
Santa
Bring me alcohol to get your throat wet
One like me you need
Shut up but sometimes I'm bad
I start and I don't want to stop
I'm not bad or holy