Baby, come with me (Come with me; oh-oh)

Dance (Dance)

The music is witness, I see it, mamacita (-ta)

Louis Vuitton in her dress (Su dress)

Diamond, she likes it when I hear her say, eh-eh

Mommy, mommy

How pretty, mommy

Mommy, mamacita

How pretty, mamacita

She doesn't lower him, she never lies down (She never lies down) She

always goes ready for 'la rumba' (for 'la rumba')

Do 'friend' that they support her (Oh-oh)

They go out and spend the cover (Hey)

He likes to sweat the alcohol (Sweat the—)

Alone has a 'better (Passes')

Dress 'by Christian Dior It

always comes when the sun comes up

Give me what I know, eh-

A bottle' e Rosé

That the shorty is thirsty

That booty, mommy, breaks it

She has something that makes me like her

She has something that makes me like

Im'a put you in the mix, put you in the mix

Put you in the, put you in the put you in the mix, eh

Alright, okay

I'ma love you all kinda ways

But you got me horny

When you call

Alright, "mamacita" , uh-huh

Oh, you got me sayin ', "Ooh-la-la"

Oh, my God, oh my God

Call me "mamacita"

Mamacita, mommy how

prettyMommy

Give me that, kiss me

Give me your heart, give me body

Mommy, when you get me body I'm won't let go

You're the best, baby, yup, you special

Damn, baby, I want what you got

First time I seen you, I'm like, "Who that?"

Give me sweet, give me sugar

I do what you say, let's dance

'Cause I like the way you move, like this ( Eh )

I like the way you wind up your hips ( Eh )

I like the way you grind and twist it ( Eh )

Hot damn, baby, you got me lit

Mamacita,mommy

How pretty, mommy

Put me in the mix, put me in your life

Put me on top, put

me up Put me in be ', put me in be ', put me in between ya

Mami got the fire and I got the gasoline

Move, mommy, move it on me (Eh)

Shake it, make me a zombie (Eh)

Girl, make me sweat like wasabi (Eh)

I know I got you wet like tsunami (Eh )

I wanna make you my princess (Eh)

Where you wanna go? What interests already? (Eh)

Give ya diamond, know it'll impress ya (Eh)

If you're hot, baby, let me undress ya

