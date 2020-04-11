Song Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul
Baby, come with me (Come with me; oh-oh)
Dance (Dance)
The music is witness, I see it, mamacita (-ta)
Louis Vuitton in her dress (Su dress)
Diamond, she likes it when I hear her say, eh-eh
Mommy, mommy
How pretty, mommy
Eh-oh-oh-oh
Eh-oh-oh-oh
Mommy, mamacita
How pretty, mamacita
She doesn't lower him, she never lies down (She never lies down) She
always goes ready for 'la rumba' (for 'la rumba')
Do 'friend' that they support her (Oh-oh)
They go out and spend the cover (Hey)
He likes to sweat the alcohol (Sweat the—)
Alone has a 'better (Passes')
Dress 'by Christian Dior It
always comes when the sun comes up
Give me what I know, eh-
A bottle' e Rosé
That the shorty is thirsty
That booty, mommy, breaks it
She has something that makes me like her
She has something that makes me like
Im'a put you in the mix, put you in the mix
Put you in the, put you in the put you in the mix, eh
Alright, okay
I'ma love you all kinda ways
But you got me horny
When you call
Alright, "mamacita" , uh-huh
Oh, you got me sayin ', "Ooh-la-la"
Oh, my God, oh my God
Call me "mamacita"
Mamacita, mommy how
prettyMommy
Eh-oh-oh-oh
Eh-oh-oh-oh
Give me that, kiss me
Give me your heart, give me body
Mommy, when you get me body I'm won't let go
You're the best, baby, yup, you special
Damn, baby, I want what you got
First time I seen you, I'm like, "Who that?"
Give me sweet, give me sugar
I do what you say, let's dance
'Cause I like the way you move, like this ( Eh )
I like the way you wind up your hips ( Eh )
I like the way you grind and twist it ( Eh )
Hot damn, baby, you got me lit
When you put me in the mix ( Ah ), put me in the mix ( Ah )
Put me in the, put me in the, put me in the mix
I ' ma put you in the mix, put you in the mix
put you in the, put you in the put you in the mix, eh
Alright , okay
I'ma love you all kinda ways
Boy, you got me horny
When you call me "mamacita"
Alright, uh-huh
Boy, you got me sayin ', "Ooh-la-la"
Oh, my God, oh my God
Call me "mamacita"
Mamacita,mommy
How pretty, mommy
Eh-oh-oh-oh, eh
Eh-oh-oh-oh
Put me in the mix, put me in your life
Put me on top, put
me up Put me in be ', put me in be ', put me in between ya
Mami got the fire and I got the gasoline
Move, mommy, move it on me (Eh)
Shake it, make me a zombie (Eh)
Girl, make me sweat like wasabi (Eh)
I know I got you wet like tsunami (Eh )
I wanna make you my princess (Eh)
Where you wanna go? What interests already? (Eh)
Give ya diamond, know it'll impress ya (Eh)
If you're hot, baby, let me undress ya
Alright, okay
I'ma love you all kinda ways
Boy, you got me horny
When you call me "mamacita"
Alright, uh-huh
Boy, you got me sayin ', "Ooh-la-la"
Oh, my God, oh my God
Call I "mamacita"
Alright, okay
I'ma love you all kinda ways
But you got me horny
When you call me "mamacita"
Alright, uh-huh
Now you got me sayin ', "Ooh-la-la"
Oh, my God, oh my God
Call mamacita