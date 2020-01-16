Song Lyrics of 'Me Gusta' by Shakira and Anuel AA

Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Oh-yeah)

Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long-lo lo

Let’s be clear because it’s getting dark (baby)

Let’s stop the foolishness (Uah!)

We’ve been fighting for a couple of months now

And I’ve already told you many of times

I try to start a conversation (yeah-yearh-yeah-yeah)

But you don’t give me your attention (ah, ah)

You always want to do whatever you want (yeah-yearh-yeah-yeah)

And you want to fix everything in bed but don’t think that, mami

I like it (Uah), when I have you as God brought you into the world

Naked (Uah), where did so much evil and such sexiness come from? (Baby)

I like what you’re telling me but I know that they’re excuses

There’s no doubt, you say you love me but I feel used

Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Oh-yoh)

Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Uah; brr)

The problems get resolved in bed

But the perfect love is only seen in novels

And when I talk to someone else, you complain

But you alone are the one who drives me away

You don't measure your words and hurt me (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

And if you leave me and walk away it’s because you want to

It’s not fair that you tell me sweet things (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

So that in the end you don’t accomplish anything with me, but don’t think that, mami

I like it (Uah), when I have you as God brought you into the world

Naked (Uah), where did so much evil and such sexiness come from? (Baby)

I like what you’re telling me but I know that they’re excuses

There’s no doubt, you say you love me but I feel used

You used to fill my house with roses

And now we live full of your stuff

You would perfume yourself when I was going to visit you

And now you don’t buy the razor to shave yourself

You use to take me to dinner, then to the movies and to dance

You bought me so many things that your credit card was about to explode

And now you spend time on the streets

And you forget about the details with me (Uah)

I don’t want to lose you (Baby)

Do your part, my love

Let’s talk about it for the two of us (Uah)

I don’t want to lose you (No, no)

Do your part, my love (Uah)

Let’s talk about it for the two of us

Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Oh-yoh)

Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Sing it)

Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Oh-yoh)

Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo