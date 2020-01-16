Song Lyrics of 'Me Gusta' by Shakira and Anuel AA
Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Oh-yeah)
Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long-lo lo
Let’s be clear because it’s getting dark (baby)
Let’s stop the foolishness (Uah!)
We’ve been fighting for a couple of months now
And I’ve already told you many of times
I try to start a conversation (yeah-yearh-yeah-yeah)
But you don’t give me your attention (ah, ah)
You always want to do whatever you want (yeah-yearh-yeah-yeah)
And you want to fix everything in bed but don’t think that, mami
I like it (Uah), when I have you as God brought you into the world
Naked (Uah), where did so much evil and such sexiness come from? (Baby)
I like what you’re telling me but I know that they’re excuses
There’s no doubt, you say you love me but I feel used
Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Oh-yoh)
Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Uah; brr)
The problems get resolved in bed
But the perfect love is only seen in novels
And when I talk to someone else, you complain
But you alone are the one who drives me away
You don't measure your words and hurt me (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
And if you leave me and walk away it’s because you want to
It’s not fair that you tell me sweet things (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
So that in the end you don’t accomplish anything with me, but don’t think that, mami
I like it (Uah), when I have you as God brought you into the world
Naked (Uah), where did so much evil and such sexiness come from? (Baby)
I like what you’re telling me but I know that they’re excuses
There’s no doubt, you say you love me but I feel used
You used to fill my house with roses
And now we live full of your stuff
You would perfume yourself when I was going to visit you
And now you don’t buy the razor to shave yourself
You use to take me to dinner, then to the movies and to dance
You bought me so many things that your credit card was about to explode
And now you spend time on the streets
And you forget about the details with me (Uah)
I don’t want to lose you (Baby)
Do your part, my love
Let’s talk about it for the two of us (Uah)
I don’t want to lose you (No, no)
Do your part, my love (Uah)
Let’s talk about it for the two of us
Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Oh-yoh)
Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Sing it)
Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo (Oh-yoh)
Ala-la-la-la-long, ala-la-la-la-long, long-li-long lo lo