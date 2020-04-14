Song Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne

Always thought I was losing the race

Looking for love in all the wrong places

Really don’t know how we made it here

Never thought I was worth what you give

Never felt quite alive now I’m living

Yea you kill my doubts they disappear

When I feel like nothing’s gonna hold me down

Hold me down you do

Used to be scared of falling till you came around

Came around

Now I just wanna stay here and fall into midnight

Want nobody else now only you feel right

Time enjoyed wasted’s

Not wasted time

So stay till the morning

Stay for a while

I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight

And fall right into you

Like a rock I was set in my ways

Always thought I was too far from grace yea

I was numb before but now I feel

Any problem we’ll figure it out

Any love lost we’ll bring back around

Any broken heart we’ll make it heal

