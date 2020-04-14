Song Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne
Always thought I was losing the race
Looking for love in all the wrong places
Really don’t know how we made it here
Never thought I was worth what you give
Never felt quite alive now I’m living
Yea you kill my doubts they disappear
When I feel like nothing’s gonna hold me down
Hold me down you do
Used to be scared of falling till you came around
Came around
Now I just wanna stay here and fall into midnight
Want nobody else now only you feel right
Time enjoyed wasted’s
Not wasted time
So stay till the morning
Stay for a while
I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight
And fall right into you
Like a rock I was set in my ways
Always thought I was too far from grace yea
I was numb before but now I feel
Any problem we’ll figure it out
Any love lost we’ll bring back around
Any broken heart we’ll make it heal
When I feel like nothing’s gonna hold me down
Hold me down you do
Used to be scared of falling till you came around
Came around
Now I just wanna stay here and fall into midnight
Want nobody else now only you feel right
Time enjoyed wasted’s
Not wasted time
So stay till the morning
Stay for a while
I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight
And fall right into you
Yea when I feel like nothing’s gonna hold me down
Hold me down you do
Used to be scared of falling till you came around
Came around
Now I just wanna stay here and fall into midnight
Want nobody else now only you feel right
Time enjoyed wasted’s
Not wasted time
So stay till the morning
Stay for a while
I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight
And fall right into you