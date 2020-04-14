  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne

14 Apr 2020

Always thought I was losing the race 
Looking for love in all the wrong places 
Really don’t know how we made it here 

Never thought I was worth what you give 
Never felt quite alive now I’m living 
Yea you kill my doubts they disappear

When I feel like nothing’s gonna hold me down 
Hold me down you do 
Used to be scared of falling till you came around 
Came around 

Now I just wanna stay here and fall into midnight 
Want nobody else now only you feel right 
Time enjoyed wasted’s
Not wasted time 
So stay till the morning 

Stay for a while 
I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight 
And fall right into you 

Like a rock I was set in my ways 
Always thought I was too far from grace yea
I was numb before but now I feel 

Any problem we’ll figure it out 
Any love lost we’ll bring back around 
Any broken heart we’ll make it heal

When I feel like nothing’s gonna hold me down 
Hold me down you do 
Used to be scared of falling till you came around 
Came around 

Now I just wanna stay here and fall into midnight 
Want nobody else now only you feel right 
Time enjoyed wasted’s
Not wasted time 

So stay till the morning 
Stay for a while 
I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight 
And fall right into you 

Yea when I feel like nothing’s gonna hold me down 
Hold me down you do 
Used to be scared of falling till you came around 
Came around 

Now I just wanna stay here and fall into midnight 
Want nobody else now only you feel right 
Time enjoyed wasted’s
Not wasted time 

So stay till the morning 
Stay for a while 
I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight 
And fall right into you 

