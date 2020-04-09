  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion

Song Lyrics of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion

Song Lyrics of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 14:30:08 IST

Every night in my dreams
I see you, I feel you
That is how I know you go on
Far across the distance
And spaces between us
You have come to show you go on

Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more, you open the door
And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on

Love can touch us one time
And last for a lifetime
And never let go 'til we're gone
Love was when I loved you
One true time I hold to
In my life, we'll always go on

Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more, you open the door
And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on

You're here, there's nothing I fear
And I know that my heart will go on
We'll stay forever this way
You are safe in my heart
And my heart will go on and on

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Ti Amo' from Money Heist (Berlin's Wedding song)

Song Lyrics of 'Ti Amo' from Money Heist (Berlin's Wedding song)

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist

Song Lyrics of 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

Song Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Bored In The House' by Tyga and Curtis Roach

Song Lyrics of 'Bored In The House' by Tyga and Curtis Roach

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme song)

Song Lyrics of 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme song)

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Until I Bleed Out' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Until I Bleed Out' by The Weeknd

NewsKylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

Movie ReviewEk Thi Begum Review : A training exercise not wrong but gone long

Ek Thi Begum Review : A training exercise not wrong but gone long

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion

Song Lyrics of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion