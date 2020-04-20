Song Lyrics of 'My Life Is Going On' from Money Heist

If I stay with you, if I'm choosing wrong

I don't care at all

If I'm losing now, but I'm winning late

That's all I want

Now we need some space 'cause I feel for you

And I wanna change

Growing up alone, it seems so short

I can't explain

Whatever happens in the future, trust in destiny

Don't try to make anything else, even when you feel

I don't care at all, I am lost

I don't care at all

Lost my time, my life is going on

I will be so strong, looking for a new version of myself

'Cause now all I want is to be a part of my new world

Whatever happens in the future, trust in destiny

Don't try to make anything else, even when you feel

I don't care at all, I am lost

I don't care at all

Why not have it all? I am lone

I don't care at all

Lost my time, my life is going on