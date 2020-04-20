  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'My Life Is Going On' from Money Heist

Song Lyrics of 'My Life Is Going On' from Money Heist

Song Lyrics of 'My Life Is Going On' from Money Heist
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 14:30:52 IST

If I stay with you, if I'm choosing wrong
I don't care at all
If I'm losing now, but I'm winning late
That's all I want

Now we need some space 'cause I feel for you
And I wanna change
Growing up alone, it seems so short
I can't explain

Whatever happens in the future, trust in destiny

Don't try to make anything else, even when you feel

I don't care at all, I am lost
I don't care at all

Lost my time, my life is going on

I will be so strong, looking for a new version of myself
'Cause now all I want is to be a part of my new world

Whatever happens in the future, trust in destiny
Don't try to make anything else, even when you feel

I don't care at all, I am lost
I don't care at all

Why not have it all? I am lone
I don't care at all

Lost my time, my life is going on

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Sunny' by Billie Eilish & Finneas

Song Lyrics of 'Sunny' by Billie Eilish & Finneas

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mahabharat

Song lyrics of Mahabharat

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Dare You' by Kelly Clarkson

Song Lyrics of 'I Dare You' by Kelly Clarkson

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Ram darbar hai jag sara - Ramayan

Song Lyrics of Ram darbar hai jag sara - Ramayan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please

Song Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'YOU CAN'T HOLD MY HEART' by MONSTA X

Song Lyrics of 'YOU CAN'T HOLD MY HEART' by MONSTA X

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction