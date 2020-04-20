Song Lyrics of 'My Life Is Going On' from Money Heist
By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 14:30:52 IST
If I stay with you, if I'm choosing wrong
I don't care at all
If I'm losing now, but I'm winning late
That's all I want
Now we need some space 'cause I feel for you
And I wanna change
Growing up alone, it seems so short
I can't explain
Whatever happens in the future, trust in destiny
Don't try to make anything else, even when you feel
I don't care at all, I am lost
I don't care at all
Lost my time, my life is going on
I will be so strong, looking for a new version of myself
'Cause now all I want is to be a part of my new world
Whatever happens in the future, trust in destiny
Don't try to make anything else, even when you feel
I don't care at all, I am lost
I don't care at all
Why not have it all? I am lone
I don't care at all
Lost my time, my life is going on