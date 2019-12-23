Song Lyrics of 'My Sad Christmas Song' by Miley Cyrus

This is my sad Christmas song

I've had it stuck in my head all day long

I wrote it in the car on my ride home

Because I knew I'd walk in the door and I'd be alone

Why'd I even put up that fuckin' tree?

If there's no one here that's gonna see

Just how pretty she looks on Christmas Eve

Because there's no one here next to me

This is my sad Christmas song

So I light another bong

I turn on the radio

I binge watch our favorite shows

This year feels kind of lame

But the last one was the same

But the holiday spirit they say

Is taking off on a plane

This is my sad Christmas song

Fa lalalala

I always thought that Santa was kind of cute

There's something about his beard, big belly, and boots

I left Santa more than cookies this year

I thought he might appreciate a few beers

That's why I'm always on the naughty list

He said cause when I get drunk, I'm always showing my tits

He leaned in for a kiss and he got real near

I had to stop Santa and say "My true love ain't here"

This is my sad Christmas song

So I rip another bong

I never been good at making plans

Next year, I'm gonna be with my man

My little sister says I'm the Grinch

But my mom thinks I'm just a bitch

Why did you have to go?

We were under the mistletoe

This is my sad Christmas song

Fa lalalala

Fa lalala

Missing you on fuckin' Christmas, why did you have to go?

Wishing you a Merry Christmas, know I miss you so

Missing you on fuckin' Christmas, why did you have to go?

Wishing you a Merry Christmas, know I miss you so

Wishing you a Merry Christmas

(Fa lalalala

Fa lalala)

Wishing you a Merry Christmas

(Fa lalalala

Fa lalala)

Wishing you a Merry Christmas

(Fa lalalala

Fa lalala)

Wishing you a Merry Christmas