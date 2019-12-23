  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'My Sad Christmas Song' by Miley Cyrus

Song Lyrics of 'My Sad Christmas Song' by Miley Cyrus

My Sad Christmas Song' by Miley Cyrus
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 16:30:47 IST

This is my sad Christmas song
I've had it stuck in my head all day long
I wrote it in the car on my ride home

Because I knew I'd walk in the door and I'd be alone
Why'd I even put up that fuckin' tree?
If there's no one here that's gonna see
Just how pretty she looks on Christmas Eve
Because there's no one here next to me

This is my sad Christmas song
So I light another bong
I turn on the radio
I binge watch our favorite shows

This year feels kind of lame
But the last one was the same
But the holiday spirit they say
Is taking off on a plane
This is my sad Christmas song
Fa lalalala

I always thought that Santa was kind of cute
There's something about his beard, big belly, and boots
I left Santa more than cookies this year
I thought he might appreciate a few beers

That's why I'm always on the naughty list
He said cause when I get drunk, I'm always showing my tits
He leaned in for a kiss and he got real near
I had to stop Santa and say "My true love ain't here"

This is my sad Christmas song
So I rip another bong
I never been good at making plans
Next year, I'm gonna be with my man

My little sister says I'm the Grinch
But my mom thinks I'm just a bitch
Why did you have to go?
We were under the mistletoe
This is my sad Christmas song
Fa lalalala
Fa lalala

Missing you on fuckin' Christmas, why did you have to go?
Wishing you a Merry Christmas, know I miss you so
Missing you on fuckin' Christmas, why did you have to go?
Wishing you a Merry Christmas, know I miss you so

Wishing you a Merry Christmas
(Fa lalalala
Fa lalala)
Wishing you a Merry Christmas

(Fa lalalala
Fa lalala)
Wishing you a Merry Christmas
(Fa lalalala
Fa lalala)
Wishing you a Merry Christmas

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Put It All On Me' by Ed Sheeran feat. Ella Mai

Song Lyrics of 'Put It All On Me' by Ed Sheeran feat. Ella Mai

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

Song Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Kalla Sohna Nai by Akhil

Song Lyrics of Kalla Sohna Nai by Akhil

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'White Christmas' by Gwen Stefani

Song Lyrics of 'White Christmas' by Gwen Stefani

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Santa Baby' by Gwen Stefani

Song Lyrics of 'Santa Baby' by Gwen Stefani

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Shagufta Dili by Satinder Sartaaj

Song Lyrics of Shagufta Dili by Satinder Sartaaj

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

NewsKnow why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

Know why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan walks the red carpet sans makeup

Sara Ali Khan walks the red carpet sans makeup