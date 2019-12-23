Song Lyrics of 'My Sad Christmas Song' by Miley Cyrus
This is my sad Christmas song
I've had it stuck in my head all day long
I wrote it in the car on my ride home
Because I knew I'd walk in the door and I'd be alone
Why'd I even put up that fuckin' tree?
If there's no one here that's gonna see
Just how pretty she looks on Christmas Eve
Because there's no one here next to me
This is my sad Christmas song
So I light another bong
I turn on the radio
I binge watch our favorite shows
This year feels kind of lame
But the last one was the same
But the holiday spirit they say
Is taking off on a plane
This is my sad Christmas song
Fa lalalala
I always thought that Santa was kind of cute
There's something about his beard, big belly, and boots
I left Santa more than cookies this year
I thought he might appreciate a few beers
That's why I'm always on the naughty list
He said cause when I get drunk, I'm always showing my tits
He leaned in for a kiss and he got real near
I had to stop Santa and say "My true love ain't here"
This is my sad Christmas song
So I rip another bong
I never been good at making plans
Next year, I'm gonna be with my man
My little sister says I'm the Grinch
But my mom thinks I'm just a bitch
Why did you have to go?
We were under the mistletoe
This is my sad Christmas song
Fa lalalala
Fa lalala
Missing you on fuckin' Christmas, why did you have to go?
Wishing you a Merry Christmas, know I miss you so
Missing you on fuckin' Christmas, why did you have to go?
Wishing you a Merry Christmas, know I miss you so
Wishing you a Merry Christmas
(Fa lalalala
Fa lalala)
Wishing you a Merry Christmas
(Fa lalalala
Fa lalala)
Wishing you a Merry Christmas
(Fa lalalala
Fa lalala)
Wishing you a Merry Christmas