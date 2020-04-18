Song Lyrics of 'Myself' from Four More Shots Please

Song Lyrics of 'Myself' by Mikey McCleary ft. Medha Sahi (Four More Shots Please)
By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Apr 2020 12:45:49 IST
When I was a little girl
I planned my perfect world
And lived in a palace in my dreams
Then heartbreak came along
And plans went completely wrong
Live’s just not as easy as it seems
But look at me now
I am still dreaming, still believing in myself
Searching for someone
Who would be the one
To fit in the picture that I placed
The jigsaw puzzle piece
To make my dream complete
Was always sin in my head
But look at me now
I am still dreaming, still believing in myself
Look at me now
I am still dreaming, still believing in myself
When I was a little girl
I planned my perfect world
And lived in a palace in my dreams
Song Lyrics