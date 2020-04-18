Song Lyrics of 'Myself' from Four More Shots Please

When I was a little girl

I planned my perfect world

And lived in a palace in my dreams

Then heartbreak came along

And plans went completely wrong

Live’s just not as easy as it seems

But look at me now

I am still dreaming, still believing in myself

Searching for someone

Who would be the one

To fit in the picture that I placed

The jigsaw puzzle piece

To make my dream complete

Was always sin in my head

But look at me now

I am still dreaming, still believing in myself

Look at me now

I am still dreaming, still believing in myself

When I was a little girl

I planned my perfect world

And lived in a palace in my dreams