Song Lyrics of 'Myself' from Four More Shots Please
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Apr 2020 12:45:49 IST

When I was a little girl
I planned my perfect world
And lived in a palace in my dreams

Then heartbreak came along
And plans went completely wrong
Live’s just not as easy as it seems

But look at me now
I am still dreaming, still believing in myself

Searching for someone
Who would be the one
To fit in the picture that I placed
The jigsaw puzzle piece
To make my dream complete
Was always sin in my head

But look at me now
I am still dreaming, still believing in myself

Look at me now
I am still dreaming, still believing in myself

When I was a little girl
I planned my perfect world
And lived in a palace in my dreams

