Song Lyrics of 'N.R.I' by Raja Kumari

I love it when they big mad

Talkin’ shit on Instagram

They don’t know I’m woke

I guess they really think I’m ignorant

That’s why y’all still middle man

While I boss up and make them bands

Tryin’ to put a wall between us... Pakistan

Culture vulture

Dot head eating samosas

Too brown for the label

Too privileged for the co-sign

Kohinoor stolen, crown jewel of the ocean

But no country for women

I don’t fit in either quotient

Tryna rep my people but they say I’m not they leader

NRI up in the bleachers

Feed off what y’all eatin

Sorry that my sari ain’t Indian enough

And America don’t love me cuz i’m Indian as f***

Do you know even know who you are?

Tell me what are you made of

What you afraid of? Hater.

Cuz I let you tear me apart

Show you what I am made of

Is this what you’re afraid of? Hater.

Seen em on the comments

I ain’t brown enough to comment

Guess i gotta get a tan so i can rep a country

That gave my daddy options

I don’t rep y’all for the concept

Don’t live here for the content

Tryna pillage off your struggle

Took me out of context

Bindi on your third eye but your third eye closed

Got you on my back while you slit my throat

When I land here they tell me go home

Now you ain’t gotta love me

But it’s still my throne

Tryna rep my people but they say I’m not their leader

NRI up in the bleachers

Feed off what y’all eatin

Sorry that my sari aint Indian enough

And America don’t love me cuz i’m Indian as f***

Do you know even know who you are?

Tell me what are you made of

What you afraid of hater

Cuz I let you tear me apart

Show you what I am made of

Is this what you’re afraid of? Hater.

Bindi on your third eye but your third eye closed

Got you on my back while you slit my throat

You ain’t gotta love me but it’s still my throne