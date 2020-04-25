Song Lyrics of 'N.R.I' by Raja Kumari

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Apr 2020 11:00:17 IST

I love it when they big mad
Talkin’ shit on Instagram 
They don’t know I’m woke 
I guess they really think I’m ignorant

That’s why y’all still middle man 
While I boss up and make them bands
Tryin’ to put a wall between us... Pakistan

Culture vulture
Dot head eating samosas
Too brown for the label

Too privileged for the co-sign
Kohinoor stolen, crown jewel of the ocean
But no country for women
I don’t fit in either quotient

Tryna rep my people but they say I’m not they leader
NRI up in the bleachers
Feed off what y’all eatin
Sorry that my sari ain’t Indian enough
And America don’t love me cuz i’m Indian as f***

Do you know even know who you are? 
Tell me what are you made of
What you afraid of? Hater.
Cuz I let you tear me apart
Show you what I am made of
Is this what you’re afraid of? Hater.

Seen em on the comments 
I ain’t brown enough to comment 
Guess i gotta get a tan so i can rep a country 
That gave my daddy options 

I don’t rep y’all for the concept
Don’t live here for the content
Tryna pillage off your struggle 
Took me out of context

Bindi on your third eye but your third eye closed
Got you on my back while you slit my throat
When I land here they tell me go home
Now you ain’t gotta love me 
But it’s still my throne

Tryna rep my people but they say I’m not their leader
NRI up in the bleachers
Feed off what y’all eatin
Sorry that my sari aint Indian enough
And America don’t love me cuz i’m Indian as f***

Do you know even know who you are? 
Tell me what are you made of
What you afraid of hater
Cuz I let you tear me apart
Show you what I am made of
Is this what you’re afraid of? Hater.

Bindi on your third eye but your third eye closed
Got you on my back while you slit my throat
You ain’t gotta love me but it’s still my throne

