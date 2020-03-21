Song Lyrics of New Life by Nathan Brumley

All these Emotions

You try to ignore them

But your days are crazy now

In the condition

You lose your focus

You are lost Inside the Ground

You Go Back

To The Past

When Thing Were

Better For You

Love Goes Fast

You Get One Chance

So Bring These Habits

Start New

Got To Start A

New Life

New Life Now

Got To A

New Life

New Life Now

Got To Start A

New Life

New Life Now

Got To Start A

New Life

New Life Now

Oh Oh Oh

Oh Oh Oh

You Need Direction

Feel No Affection

Your World Is Upside Down

Try To Escape It

You Can't Get Away From

Pull That Pull You Down

You Go Back

To The Past

When Thing Were

Better For You

Love Goes Fast

You Get One Chance

So Bring These Habits

Start New

Got To Start A

New Life

New Life Now

Got To A

New Life

New Life Now

Got To Start A

New Life

New Life Now

Got To Start A

New Life

New Life Now

Oh Oh Oh

Oh Oh Oh

Got To Start A

New Life

New Life Now

Got To Start A

New Life

New Life Now