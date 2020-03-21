Song Lyrics of New Life by Nathan Brumley
All these Emotions
You try to ignore them
But your days are crazy now
In the condition
You lose your focus
You are lost Inside the Ground
You Go Back
To The Past
When Thing Were
Better For You
Love Goes Fast
You Get One Chance
So Bring These Habits
Start New
Got To Start A
New Life
New Life Now
Got To A
New Life
New Life Now
Got To Start A
New Life
New Life Now
Got To Start A
New Life
New Life Now
Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh
You Need Direction
Feel No Affection
Your World Is Upside Down
Try To Escape It
You Can't Get Away From
Pull That Pull You Down
You Go Back
To The Past
When Thing Were
Better For You
Love Goes Fast
You Get One Chance
So Bring These Habits
Start New
Got To Start A
New Life
New Life Now
Got To A
New Life
New Life Now
Got To Start A
New Life
New Life Now
Got To Start A
New Life
New Life Now
Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh
Got To Start A
New Life
New Life Now
Got To Start A
New Life
New Life Now