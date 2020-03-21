Song Lyrics of New Life by Nathan Brumley

  1. Home
New Life
All these Emotions
 You try to ignore them 
 But your days are crazy now

In the condition 
You lose your focus 
You are lost Inside the Ground

You Go Back
 To The Past 
When Thing Were 
Better For You

Love Goes Fast
 You Get One Chance
 So Bring These Habits 
Start New 

Got To Start A 
New Life 
New Life Now 
Got To  A 
New Life 
New Life Now 

Got To Start A 
New Life 
New Life Now 
Got To Start A 
New Life 
New Life Now

Oh Oh Oh 
Oh Oh Oh

You Need Direction
 Feel No Affection 
Your World Is Upside Down
 Try To Escape It 
You Can't Get Away From 
Pull That Pull You Down

You Go Back 
To The Past 
When Thing Were 
Better For You 

Love Goes Fast 
You Get One Chance 
So Bring These Habits
 Start New

Got To Start A 
New Life 
New Life Now 
Got To  A 
New Life 
New Life Now 

Got To Start A 
New Life 
New Life Now 
Got To Start A 
New Life 
New Life Now

Oh Oh Oh 
Oh Oh Oh

Got To Start A 
New Life 
New Life Now 
Got To Start A 
New Life 
New Life Now

