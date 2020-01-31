Nice to meet ya (Mmm, ooh)

Nice to meet ya (Ooh)

Nice to meet ya (Meghan Trainor)

Nice to meet ya (Let's go)

I used my makeup to hide (Hide)

Telling you there ain't nothing I haven't tried (Tried)

Changed my hair, but I couldn't change up my mind (My-my-my mind)

You know I've been tryna work it (Yeah, yeah)

You know ain't nobody perfect (Yeah, yeah)

Go ahead, go talk about me (Me)

You don't know the half of the shit that I've said (Said)

Go ahead and tell them whatever you heard (What you heard)

I look different on the surface (Yeah, yeah)

You know ain't nobody perfect (Yeah, yeah)

I am blessed by the heavens

Someone's got a hold on me

Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be

What I wanna be, just what I wanna be

I don't know you, but

I am blessed by the heavens

Someone's got a hold on me

Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be

What I wanna be, just what I wanna be

I don't know you, but I'm just what I wanna be

Nice to meet ya

Nice to meet ya

Nice to meet ya

Nice to meet ya

I used to care way too much (Much)

Filtered myself, I thought I wasn't enough (Enough)

Now I'm giving myself nothing but love (But l-l-love)

'Cause I know that I am worth it (Yeah, yeah)

I know ain't nobody perfect (Yeah, yeah)

I am blessed by the heavens

Someone's got a hold on me

Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be

What I wanna be, just what I wanna be

I don't know you, but

I am blessed by the heavens

Someone's got a hold on me

Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be

What I wanna be, just what I wanna be

I don't know you, but I'm just what I wanna be

Nice to meet ya

Nice to meet ya

Nice to meet ya

Nice to meet ya, rrrr

Who you gon' call when you ain't got the, uh

Me and Meghan run up in the spot like, uh

I pop off 'cause I am the reigning champ

Please no comparisons 'cause you know they can't

Had to cut the grass, it was snakes in the camp

They know I'm the billy, I be laughin'

Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha

One minute, I'm nice, the next, a monster

My guest-house alone cost like three tickets

And that Rolls truck and that paint job real wicked

Used to dumb, dumb myself down for these chickens

Now when dem, dem talk, I smile, it be crickets

Boom, I turn every head when I walk in the room

Pretty in real life, hit my pics with the zoom

A ten when they raid her like Tune

Elevator to the penthouse, we ain't stopping anytime soon

Oh, yeah

Blessed by the heavens

Someone's got a hold on me

Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be

What I wanna be, just what I wanna be

I don't know you, but I'm just what I wanna be

Nice to meet ya (Ah, ah, ah)

Nice to meet ya (Oh, mmm)

Nice to meet ya (Oh, Ooh)

Nice to meet ya