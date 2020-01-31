Song Lyrics of 'Nice to Meet Ya' by Meghan Trainor ft. Nicki Minaj
Nice to meet ya (Mmm, ooh)
Nice to meet ya (Ooh)
Nice to meet ya (Meghan Trainor)
Nice to meet ya (Let's go)
I used my makeup to hide (Hide)
Telling you there ain't nothing I haven't tried (Tried)
Changed my hair, but I couldn't change up my mind (My-my-my mind)
You know I've been tryna work it (Yeah, yeah)
You know ain't nobody perfect (Yeah, yeah)
Go ahead, go talk about me (Me)
You don't know the half of the shit that I've said (Said)
Go ahead and tell them whatever you heard (What you heard)
I look different on the surface (Yeah, yeah)
You know ain't nobody perfect (Yeah, yeah)
I am blessed by the heavens
Someone's got a hold on me
Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be
What I wanna be, just what I wanna be
I don't know you, but
I am blessed by the heavens
Someone's got a hold on me
Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be
What I wanna be, just what I wanna be
I don't know you, but I'm just what I wanna be
Nice to meet ya
Nice to meet ya
Nice to meet ya
Nice to meet ya
I used to care way too much (Much)
Filtered myself, I thought I wasn't enough (Enough)
Now I'm giving myself nothing but love (But l-l-love)
'Cause I know that I am worth it (Yeah, yeah)
I know ain't nobody perfect (Yeah, yeah)
I am blessed by the heavens
Someone's got a hold on me
Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be
What I wanna be, just what I wanna be
I don't know you, but
I am blessed by the heavens
Someone's got a hold on me
Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be
What I wanna be, just what I wanna be
I don't know you, but I'm just what I wanna be
Nice to meet ya
Nice to meet ya
Nice to meet ya
Nice to meet ya, rrrr
Who you gon' call when you ain't got the, uh
Me and Meghan run up in the spot like, uh
I pop off 'cause I am the reigning champ
Please no comparisons 'cause you know they can't
Had to cut the grass, it was snakes in the camp
They know I'm the billy, I be laughin'
Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha
One minute, I'm nice, the next, a monster
My guest-house alone cost like three tickets
And that Rolls truck and that paint job real wicked
Used to dumb, dumb myself down for these chickens
Now when dem, dem talk, I smile, it be crickets
Boom, I turn every head when I walk in the room
Pretty in real life, hit my pics with the zoom
A ten when they raid her like Tune
Elevator to the penthouse, we ain't stopping anytime soon
Oh, yeah
Blessed by the heavens
Someone's got a hold on me
Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be
What I wanna be, just what I wanna be
I don't know you, but I'm just what I wanna be
Nice to meet ya (Ah, ah, ah)
Nice to meet ya (Oh, mmm)
Nice to meet ya (Oh, Ooh)
Nice to meet ya