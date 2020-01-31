  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Nice to Meet Ya' by Meghan Trainor ft. Nicki Minaj

Song Lyrics of 'Nice to Meet Ya' by Meghan Trainor ft. Nicki Minaj

Song Lyrics of 'Nice to Meet Ya' by Meghan Trainor ft. Nicki Minaj
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 18:15:56 IST

Nice to meet ya (Mmm, ooh)
Nice to meet ya (Ooh)
Nice to meet ya (Meghan Trainor)
Nice to meet ya (Let's go)

I used my makeup to hide (Hide)
Telling you there ain't nothing I haven't tried (Tried)
Changed my hair, but I couldn't change up my mind (My-my-my mind)
You know I've been tryna work it (Yeah, yeah)
You know ain't nobody perfect (Yeah, yeah)

Go ahead, go talk about me (Me)
You don't know the half of the shit that I've said (Said)
Go ahead and tell them whatever you heard (What you heard)
I look different on the surface (Yeah, yeah)
You know ain't nobody perfect (Yeah, yeah)

I am blessed by the heavens
Someone's got a hold on me
Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be
What I wanna be, just what I wanna be

I don't know you, but
I am blessed by the heavens
Someone's got a hold on me

Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be
What I wanna be, just what I wanna be
I don't know you, but I'm just what I wanna be

Nice to meet ya
Nice to meet ya
Nice to meet ya
Nice to meet ya

I used to care way too much (Much)
Filtered myself, I thought I wasn't enough (Enough)
Now I'm giving myself nothing but love (But l-l-love)
'Cause I know that I am worth it (Yeah, yeah)
I know ain't nobody perfect (Yeah, yeah)

I am blessed by the heavens
Someone's got a hold on me
Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be
What I wanna be, just what I wanna be
I don't know you, but

I am blessed by the heavens
Someone's got a hold on me
Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be
What I wanna be, just what I wanna be
I don't know you, but I'm just what I wanna be

Nice to meet ya
Nice to meet ya
Nice to meet ya
Nice to meet ya, rrrr

Who you gon' call when you ain't got the, uh
Me and Meghan run up in the spot like, uh
I pop off 'cause I am the reigning champ
Please no comparisons 'cause you know they can't

Had to cut the grass, it was snakes in the camp
They know I'm the billy, I be laughin'
Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha
One minute, I'm nice, the next, a monster

My guest-house alone cost like three tickets
And that Rolls truck and that paint job real wicked
Used to dumb, dumb myself down for these chickens
Now when dem, dem talk, I smile, it be crickets

Boom, I turn every head when I walk in the room
Pretty in real life, hit my pics with the zoom
A ten when they raid her like Tune
Elevator to the penthouse, we ain't stopping anytime soon

Oh, yeah
Blessed by the heavens
Someone's got a hold on me
Sweet, but I get rough, just what I wanna be
What I wanna be, just what I wanna be
I don't know you, but I'm just what I wanna be

Nice to meet ya (Ah, ah, ah)
Nice to meet ya (Oh, mmm)
Nice to meet ya (Oh, Ooh)
Nice to meet ya

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Jai Saraswati Mata by Anuradha Paudwal

Song Lyrics of Jai Saraswati Mata by Anuradha Paudwal

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Rondi Ankhiyaan from Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3

Song Lyrics of Rondi Ankhiyaan from Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Haan Main Galat' from Love Aaj Kal

Song Lyrics of 'Haan Main Galat' from Love Aaj Kal

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rodeo (Remix)' by Lil Nas X ft. Nas

Song Lyrics of 'Rodeo (Remix)' by Lil Nas X ft. Nas

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Before You Go' by Lewis Capaldi

Song Lyrics of 'Before You Go' by Lewis Capaldi

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Stranger by Diljit Dosanjh and Simar Kaur

Song Lyrics of Stranger by Diljit Dosanjh and Simar Kaur

Movie ReviewBad Boys For Life Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Bad Boys For Life Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Nice to Meet Ya' by Meghan Trainor ft. Nicki Minaj

Song Lyrics of 'Nice to Meet Ya' by Meghan Trainor ft. Nicki Minaj

Fashion & LifestyleSonam and Rhea Kapoor join hands to promote Los Angeles Tourism

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor join hands to promote Los Angeles Tourism