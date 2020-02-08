Song Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan
Barefoot and a bottle of wine
You can stay with me tonight
You don't have to change when I'm around ya
So go ahead and say what's on your mind, on your mind
When you're with me, no judgement
You can get that from anyone else
You don't have to prove nothin'
You can just be yourself
When you're with me, no judgement
We can get that from everyone else
And we don't have to prove nothin'
When you're with me, no judgement
Mmm, we don't have to prove nothin'
Mmm, when you're with me, no judgement
I get us breakfast in the morning
Or you can slip out in the night
You don't have to give me a warning
'Cause we both got nothing to hide, nothing to hide
Even though we don't talk for a couple of months, yeah
It's like we didn't lose any time
I can be your lover or your shoulder to cry on
You can be whoever you like, oh
When you're with me, no judgement
You can get that from anyone else
You don't have to prove nothin'
You can just be yourself
When you're with me, no judgement
We can get that from everyone else
And we don't have to prove nothin'
When you're with me, no judgement
Mmm, we don't have to prove nothin'
Mmm, when you're with me, no judgement
I hope we never change
Even though we both know that we'll move on again
I'll keep your secrets safe
Until the time we both find ourselves alone again, oh
When you're with me, no judgement (No judgement)
You can get that from everyone else
You don't have to prove nothin'
You can just be yourself
When you're with me, no judgement
We can get that from everyone else
And we don't have to prove nothin'
When you're with me, no judgement
Mmm, we don't have to prove nothin'
Mmm (Yeah), when you're with me, no judgement
Mmm (Oh), we don't have to prove nothin'
Mmm, when you're with me, no judgement