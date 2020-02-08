Song Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Barefoot and a bottle of wine

You can stay with me tonight

You don't have to change when I'm around ya

So go ahead and say what's on your mind, on your mind

When you're with me, no judgement

You can get that from anyone else

You don't have to prove nothin'

You can just be yourself

When you're with me, no judgement

We can get that from everyone else

And we don't have to prove nothin'

When you're with me, no judgement

Mmm, we don't have to prove nothin'

Mmm, when you're with me, no judgement

I get us breakfast in the morning

Or you can slip out in the night

You don't have to give me a warning

'Cause we both got nothing to hide, nothing to hide

Even though we don't talk for a couple of months, yeah

It's like we didn't lose any time

I can be your lover or your shoulder to cry on

You can be whoever you like, oh

When you're with me, no judgement

You can get that from anyone else

You don't have to prove nothin'

You can just be yourself

When you're with me, no judgement

We can get that from everyone else

And we don't have to prove nothin'

When you're with me, no judgement

Mmm, we don't have to prove nothin'

Mmm, when you're with me, no judgement

I hope we never change

Even though we both know that we'll move on again

I'll keep your secrets safe

Until the time we both find ourselves alone again, oh

When you're with me, no judgement (No judgement)

You can get that from everyone else

You don't have to prove nothin'

You can just be yourself

When you're with me, no judgement

We can get that from everyone else

And we don't have to prove nothin'

When you're with me, no judgement

Mmm, we don't have to prove nothin'

Mmm (Yeah), when you're with me, no judgement

Mmm (Oh), we don't have to prove nothin'

Mmm, when you're with me, no judgement