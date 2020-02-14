Song Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish

I should have known

I'd leave alone

Just goes to show

That the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe

We were a pair

But I saw you there

Too much to bear

You were my life, but life is far away from fair

Was I stupid to love you?

Was I reckless to help?

Was it obvious to everybody else?

That I'd fallen for a lie

You were never on my side

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

I let it burn

You're no longer my concern, mmm

Faces from my past return

Another lesson yet to learn

That I'd fallen for a lie

You were never on my side

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

No time to die, mmm

No time to die, ooh

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die