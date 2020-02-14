  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Feb 2020 18:00:32 IST

I should have known
I'd leave alone
Just goes to show
That the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe

We were a pair
But I saw you there
Too much to bear
You were my life, but life is far away from fair

Was I stupid to love you?
Was I reckless to help?
Was it obvious to everybody else?

That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die

I let it burn
You're no longer my concern, mmm
Faces from my past return
Another lesson yet to learn

That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die

No time to die, mmm
No time to die, ooh

Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Forever' by Justin Bieber feat. Post Malone & Clever

Song Lyrics of 'Forever' by Justin Bieber feat. Post Malone & Clever

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Channa Ve from Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship

Song Lyrics of Channa Ve from Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tere Naal Ishq by Bushra Shahriar

Song Lyrics of Tere Naal Ishq by Bushra Shahriar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Dil Vich Thaan by Prabh Gill

Song Lyrics of Dil Vich Thaan by Prabh Gill

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of GOA BEACH by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

Song Lyrics of GOA BEACH by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3

Song Lyrics of Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

NewsBTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

BTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish