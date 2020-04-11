Song Lyrics of 'Oh Nanana' by Bonde R300

Oh nanana

Oh nanana

Most of the friends of my ex mine are wanting to give

Nanana

Look at the friends of my ex mine

Crazy and crazy wanting to sit

Nanana, go!

Look at the friends of my ex mine

Crazy and crazy wanting to sit

Who told you to tell me?

Who told you to explain?

That I would pick you up on all fours until your xereca swelled

I licked your pussy until you came

And above all, you who wanted to end

And after all, she wanted to leave me

(And today it doesn't work!)

Most of the friends of my ex mine are wanting to give

Nanana

Look at the friends of my ex mine

Crazy and crazy wanting to sit

Nanana, go!

Most of the friends of my ex mine are wanting to give

Nanana

Look at the friends of my ex mine

Crazy and crazy wanting to sit

