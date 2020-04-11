  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Oh Nanana' by Bonde R300

Song Lyrics of 'Oh Nanana' by Bonde R300

Song Lyrics of 'Oh Nanana' by Bonde R300
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020 11:30:41 IST

Oh nanana
Oh nanana
Most of the friends of my ex mine are wanting to give

Nanana
Oh nanana
Look at the friends of my ex mine
Crazy and crazy wanting to sit

Nanana, go!
Oh nanana
Look at the friends of my ex mine
Crazy and crazy wanting to sit

Who told you to tell me?
Who told you to explain?
That I would pick you up on all fours until your xereca swelled
I licked your pussy until you came

And above all, you who wanted to end
And after all, she wanted to leave me
(And today it doesn't work!)

Oh nanana
Oh nanana
Most of the friends of my ex mine are wanting to give

Nanana
Oh nanana
Look at the friends of my ex mine
Crazy and crazy wanting to sit

Nanana, go!
Oh nanana
Most of the friends of my ex mine are wanting to give

Nanana
Oh nanana
Look at the friends of my ex mine
Crazy and crazy wanting to sit
 

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons

Song Lyrics of 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'See You Again' by Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

Song Lyrics of 'See You Again' by Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Dhoondti Firaan by Rajan Batra

Song lyrics of Dhoondti Firaan by Rajan Batra

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'SexBeat' by Usher, Lil Jon & Ludacris

Song Lyrics of 'SexBeat' by Usher, Lil Jon & Ludacris

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'She' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'She' by Selena Gomez

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Souvenir' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Souvenir' by Selena Gomez

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

Song Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic