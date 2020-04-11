Song Lyrics of 'Oh Nanana' by Bonde R300
Oh nanana
Oh nanana
Most of the friends of my ex mine are wanting to give
Nanana
Oh nanana
Look at the friends of my ex mine
Crazy and crazy wanting to sit
Nanana, go!
Oh nanana
Look at the friends of my ex mine
Crazy and crazy wanting to sit
Who told you to tell me?
Who told you to explain?
That I would pick you up on all fours until your xereca swelled
I licked your pussy until you came
And above all, you who wanted to end
And after all, she wanted to leave me
(And today it doesn't work!)
Oh nanana
Oh nanana
Most of the friends of my ex mine are wanting to give
Nanana
Oh nanana
Look at the friends of my ex mine
Crazy and crazy wanting to sit
Nanana, go!
Oh nanana
Most of the friends of my ex mine are wanting to give
Nanana
Oh nanana
Look at the friends of my ex mine
Crazy and crazy wanting to sit