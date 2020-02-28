Song Lyrics of 'ON' by BTS

I can't understand what people are sayin'

Who and what do I need to follow

With each step then again grows the shadow

Where is this place I open my eyes to

Maybe Seoul or New York or Paris

I get up, unsteady on my feet (Yeah)

Look at my feet, look down

The shadow resembles me

Is it the shadow that's shaking

Or is it my feet that are trembling

Of course I‘m not unafraid

Of course it's not all okay

But I know

Awkwardly I flow

I fly together with that black wind

Hey na-na-na

Gotta go insane to stay sane

Hey na-na-na

Throw myself whole into both worlds

Hey na-na-na

Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter

Carried myself into this beautiful prison

Find me and I'm gonna live with ya

(Eh-oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah

(Eh-oh)

Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah

Rain be pourin'

Sky keep fallin'

Everyday oh na-na-na

(Eh-oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah

Bring the pain

It'll become my blood and flesh

Bring the pain

No fear, now that I know the way

Breathe on the small things

My air and my light in the dark

The power of the things that make me, “me”

Even if I fall, I come right up, scream

Even if I fall, I come right up, scream

That's how we've always been

Even if my knees drop to the ground

As long as they don't get buried

It won't matter

Win no matter what

Whatever you say, whatever they say

I don't give a uhh

I don't give a uhh

I don't give a uhh, yeah

Hey na-na-na

Gotta go insane to stay sane

Hey na-na-na

Throw myself whole into both worlds

Hey na-na-na

Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter

Carried myself into this beautiful prison

Find me and I'm gonna live with ya

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah

(Eh-Oh)

Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah

Rain be pourin'

Sky keep fallin'

Everyday oh na-na-na

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah

Where my pain lies

Let me take a breath

My everythin'

My blood and tears

Got no fears

I'm singin' ohhhhh

Oh I'm takin' over

You should know yeah

Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter

Choosing to descend into the dark abyss

Find me and I'm gonna bleed with ya

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah

(Eh-Oh)

Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah

Rain be pourin'

Sky keep fallin'

Everyday oh na-na-na

(Eh-Oh)

Find me and I'm gonna bleed with ya

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah

(Eh-Oh)

Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah

All that I know

Is just goin' on & on & on & on

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah