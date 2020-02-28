Song Lyrics of 'ON' by BTS
I can't understand what people are sayin'
Who and what do I need to follow
With each step then again grows the shadow
Where is this place I open my eyes to
Maybe Seoul or New York or Paris
I get up, unsteady on my feet (Yeah)
Look at my feet, look down
The shadow resembles me
Is it the shadow that's shaking
Or is it my feet that are trembling
Of course I‘m not unafraid
Of course it's not all okay
But I know
Awkwardly I flow
I fly together with that black wind
Hey na-na-na
Gotta go insane to stay sane
Hey na-na-na
Throw myself whole into both worlds
Hey na-na-na
Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter
Carried myself into this beautiful prison
Find me and I'm gonna live with ya
(Eh-oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
(Eh-oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah
Rain be pourin'
Sky keep fallin'
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
Bring the pain
It'll become my blood and flesh
Bring the pain
No fear, now that I know the way
Breathe on the small things
My air and my light in the dark
The power of the things that make me, “me”
Even if I fall, I come right up, scream
Even if I fall, I come right up, scream
That's how we've always been
Even if my knees drop to the ground
As long as they don't get buried
It won't matter
Win no matter what
Whatever you say, whatever they say
I don't give a uhh
I don't give a uhh
I don't give a uhh, yeah
Hey na-na-na
Gotta go insane to stay sane
Hey na-na-na
Throw myself whole into both worlds
Hey na-na-na
Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter
Carried myself into this beautiful prison
Find me and I'm gonna live with ya
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah
Rain be pourin'
Sky keep fallin'
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
Where my pain lies
Let me take a breath
My everythin'
My blood and tears
Got no fears
I'm singin' ohhhhh
Oh I'm takin' over
You should know yeah
Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter
Choosing to descend into the dark abyss
Find me and I'm gonna bleed with ya
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah
Rain be pourin'
Sky keep fallin'
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Find me and I'm gonna bleed with ya
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah
All that I know
Is just goin' on & on & on & on
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah