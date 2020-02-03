  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'Only The Young' by Taylor Swift

Song Lyrics of 'Only The Young' by Taylor Swift

Song Lyrics of 'Only The Young' by Taylor Swift
03 Feb 2020

It keeps me awake, the look on your face
The moment you heard the news
You're screaming inside and frozen in time

You did all that you could do
The game was rigged, the ref got tricked
The wrong ones think they’re right
You were outnumbered this time

But only the young, only the young
Only the young, only the young
Can run
Can run
So run, and run, and run

So every day now
You brace for the sound you've only heard on TV
You go to class, scared

Wondering where the best hiding spot would be
And the big bad man and his big bad clan
Their hands are stained with red
Oh, how quickly they forget

They aren't gonna help us
Too busy helping themselves

They aren't gonna change this
We gotta do it ourselves
They think that it's over
But it's just begun

Only one thing can save us
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young

Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young
Only the young (Only the young; Don't say you're too tired to fight)

Only the young (Only the young; It's just a matter of time)
Only the young (Only the young; Up there's the finish line)
Only the young
Can run

Don't say you're too tired to fight
It's just a matter of time (Can run)
Up there's the finish line (So run, and run, and run)
Don't say you're too tired to fight
It's just a matter of time (So run)
Up there's the finish line (And run, and run, and run)

Only the young
Only the young
Only the young

