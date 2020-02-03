Song Lyrics of 'Only The Young' by Taylor Swift

It keeps me awake, the look on your face

The moment you heard the news

You're screaming inside and frozen in time

You did all that you could do

The game was rigged, the ref got tricked

The wrong ones think they’re right

You were outnumbered this time

But only the young, only the young

Only the young, only the young

Can run

Can run

So run, and run, and run

So every day now

You brace for the sound you've only heard on TV

You go to class, scared

Wondering where the best hiding spot would be

And the big bad man and his big bad clan

Their hands are stained with red

Oh, how quickly they forget

They aren't gonna help us

Too busy helping themselves

They aren't gonna change this

We gotta do it ourselves

They think that it's over

But it's just begun

Only one thing can save us

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young

Only the young (Only the young; Don't say you're too tired to fight)

Only the young (Only the young; It's just a matter of time)

Only the young (Only the young; Up there's the finish line)

Only the young

Can run

Don't say you're too tired to fight

It's just a matter of time (Can run)

Up there's the finish line (So run, and run, and run)

Don't say you're too tired to fight

It's just a matter of time (So run)

Up there's the finish line (And run, and run, and run)

Only the young

Only the young

Only the young