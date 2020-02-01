Song Lyrics of 'Physical' by Dua Lipa

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Feb 2020 14:02:04 IST

Common love isn't for us
We created something phenomenal
Don't you agree?
Don't you agree?

You got me feeling diamond rich
Nothing on this planet compares to it
Don't you agree?
Don't you agree?

Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?

All night, I'll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)
Let's get physical

Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let's get physical

Adrenaline keeps on rushing in
Love the simulation we're dreaming in
Don't you agree?

Don't you agree?
I don't wanna live another life
'Cause this one's pretty nice
Living it up

Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?

All night, I'll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)
Let's get physical

Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let's get physical

Hold on just a little tighter
Come on, hold on, tell me if you're ready
Come on (Come on, come on)
Baby, keep on dancing

Let's get physical
Hold on just a little tighter
Come on, hold on, tell me if you're ready

Come on (Come on, come on)
Baby, keep on dancing
Let's get physical

All night, I'll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on, come on, come on

Let's get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let's get physical (Physical, physical)

Let's get physical (Physical, physical)
Physical (Physical, physical)
Let's get physical (Physical, physical)
Come on, phy-phy-phy-physical

