Song Lyrics of 'Physical' by Dua Lipa (feat. Hwa Sa)

I only see each other's eyes

I know you've caught your heart

Don't you agree?

Don't you agree?

You trying to cheat your emotions

You don't have time just wasting time

Don't you agree?

Don't you agree?

Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?

This night is passing

No more meaning to hide

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)

Let's get physical

Close the door of this room

In this space where only two of us are together

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on

Let's get physical

Adrenaline keeps on rushing in

Love the simulation we're dreaming in

Don't you agree?

Don't you agree?

I don't wanna live another life

'Cause this one's pretty nice

Living it up

Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?

All night, I'll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)

Let's get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on

Let's get physical

Hold on You and me chemistry

Come on, hold on,I can't refuse

Come on (Come on, come on)

Baby, keep on dancing

Let's get physical

Hold on just a little tighter

Come on, hold on, tell me if you're ready

Come on (Come on, come on)

Baby, keep on dancing

Let's get physical

All night, I'll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on, come on, come on

Let's get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on

Let's get physical (Physical, physical)

Let's get physical (Physical, physical)

Physical (Physical, physical)

Let's get physical (Physical, physical)

Come on, phy-phy-phy-physical