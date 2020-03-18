Song Lyrics of 'Physical' by Dua Lipa (feat. Hwa Sa)
I only see each other's eyes
I know you've caught your heart
Don't you agree?
Don't you agree?
You trying to cheat your emotions
You don't have time just wasting time
Don't you agree?
Don't you agree?
Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?
This night is passing
No more meaning to hide
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)
Let's get physical
Close the door of this room
In this space where only two of us are together
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let's get physical
Adrenaline keeps on rushing in
Love the simulation we're dreaming in
Don't you agree?
Don't you agree?
I don't wanna live another life
'Cause this one's pretty nice
Living it up
Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?
All night, I'll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)
Let's get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let's get physical
Hold on You and me chemistry
Come on, hold on,I can't refuse
Come on (Come on, come on)
Baby, keep on dancing
Let's get physical
Hold on just a little tighter
Come on, hold on, tell me if you're ready
Come on (Come on, come on)
Baby, keep on dancing
Let's get physical
All night, I'll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on, come on, come on
Let's get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let's get physical (Physical, physical)
Let's get physical (Physical, physical)
Physical (Physical, physical)
Let's get physical (Physical, physical)
Come on, phy-phy-phy-physical