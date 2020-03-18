Song Lyrics of 'Physical' by Dua Lipa (feat. Hwa Sa)

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Mar 2020 15:15:39 IST

I only see each other's eyes
I know you've caught your heart

Don't you agree?
Don't you agree?

You trying to cheat your emotions
You don't have time just wasting time
Don't you agree?
Don't you agree?

Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?

This night is passing
No more meaning to hide

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)
Let's get physical

Close the door of this room
In this space where only two of us are together

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let's get physical

Adrenaline keeps on rushing in
Love the simulation we're dreaming in
Don't you agree?

Don't you agree?
I don't wanna live another life
'Cause this one's pretty nice
Living it up

Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?
All night, I'll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)
Let's get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let's get physical

Hold on You and me chemistry
Come on, hold on,I can't refuse

Come on (Come on, come on)
Baby, keep on dancing
Let's get physical

Hold on just a little tighter
Come on, hold on, tell me if you're ready
Come on (Come on, come on)
Baby, keep on dancing
Let's get physical

All night, I'll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on, come on, come on

Let's get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let's get physical (Physical, physical)

Let's get physical (Physical, physical)
Physical (Physical, physical)
Let's get physical (Physical, physical)
Come on, phy-phy-phy-physical

