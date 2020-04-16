Song Lyrics of 'Purple Reign' by Future
If young Metro don't trust you, I'm gon' shoot you
Aye somebody uh, call somebody get some molly
I need some good sauce, clean sauce
Purple reign, purple reign, purple reign, purple
I just need my girlfriend
I just need my girlfriend
I just need
Purple reign, purple reign, purple reign, purple
I just need my girlfriend
I just need my girlfriend
I just need purple
And I keep a pint of color purple like Whoopi
And I keep the stainless steel on me like shoes
They got me going way harder then we can't lose
I had the conversation 'cause these niggas ain't true
I know you credit card frauds can't bust some moves
I hope you're stacking money to the ceiling out the roof
I hope you ain't catchin' feelings for no b***h who fucked the crew
You know I'm independent get the 'rillo bust a jug
You know that purple reign had them hitters on foot
I see you acting strange I can tell this ain't love
That brand new Mulsanne had to get it out the mud
Purple reign, purple reign is understood
Purple reign, purple reign, purple reign
Purple reign, purple
I just need my girlfriend
I just need my girlfriend
I just need
I just need my girl
I just need my girlfriend
I bought a couple Hublots like I'm pushing heroin
I bought a couple coupes I bought a couple Panameras
I'm acting like a Freeband Gang terrorist
Red cup of lean don't approach me like a junkie
Take a blitz to the team you gon' kill him get money
International we taking over all the countries
Any nationality they coming baby coming
Ride shotgun in the foreign that's a Rover
Until you gun down we gon' never have closure
Got real estate downtown, investing all over
I heard you're trying to talk down like I ain't focused
I know you tryna play around like I ain't got soldiers
Big cup of syrup washing down all my doja
Wearing Louis loafers like they old penny loafers
Started off local got the cribs bicoastal
I don't want no words with you 'cause you mad bogus
I'm just tryna motivate the hoods all over
I'm just tryna teach you how to get these whips loaded
I'm just tryna show you how to get a few Rollies
Purple reign, purple reign, purple reign, purple
I just need my girlfriend
I just need my girlfriend
I just need
Purple reign, purple reign, purple reign, purple
I just need my girlfriend
I just need my girlfriend
I just need
Hope I didn't come at you the wrong way, that wasn't planned
Hope you see the path that I made
I took a chance
I just put my passion and drive into this
Two cups of that dirty, take a dab, blow kushy
We ain't gonna talk about it, cut you off and keep pushing
Since I got the fame can't forget I was crooked
They wanna see me make the wrong move, bite the bullet
See me whip up in that new school just like a bullet
Purple reign, purple
I just need my girlfriend
I just need my girlfriend
I just need
Purple reign, purple reign, purple reign, purple
Purple reign, purple reign
I just need my girlfriend
I just need my girlfriend
I just need
Purple reign, purple reign is understood
Purple Reign, purple reign is in