Song Lyrics of 'Purple Reign' by Future

If young Metro don't trust you, I'm gon' shoot you

Aye somebody uh, call somebody get some molly

I need some good sauce, clean sauce

Purple reign, purple reign, purple reign, purple

I just need my girlfriend

I just need my girlfriend

I just need

Purple reign, purple reign, purple reign, purple

I just need my girlfriend

I just need my girlfriend

I just need purple

And I keep a pint of color purple like Whoopi

And I keep the stainless steel on me like shoes

They got me going way harder then we can't lose

I had the conversation 'cause these niggas ain't true

I know you credit card frauds can't bust some moves

I hope you're stacking money to the ceiling out the roof

I hope you ain't catchin' feelings for no b***h who fucked the crew

You know I'm independent get the 'rillo bust a jug

You know that purple reign had them hitters on foot

I see you acting strange I can tell this ain't love

That brand new Mulsanne had to get it out the mud

Purple reign, purple reign is understood

Purple reign, purple reign, purple reign

Purple reign, purple

I just need my girlfriend

I just need my girlfriend

I just need

I just need my girl

I just need my girlfriend

I bought a couple Hublots like I'm pushing heroin

I bought a couple coupes I bought a couple Panameras

I'm acting like a Freeband Gang terrorist

Red cup of lean don't approach me like a junkie

Take a blitz to the team you gon' kill him get money

International we taking over all the countries

Any nationality they coming baby coming

Ride shotgun in the foreign that's a Rover

Until you gun down we gon' never have closure

Got real estate downtown, investing all over

I heard you're trying to talk down like I ain't focused

I know you tryna play around like I ain't got soldiers

Big cup of syrup washing down all my doja

Wearing Louis loafers like they old penny loafers

Started off local got the cribs bicoastal

I don't want no words with you 'cause you mad bogus

I'm just tryna motivate the hoods all over

I'm just tryna teach you how to get these whips loaded

I'm just tryna show you how to get a few Rollies

Purple reign, purple reign, purple reign, purple

I just need my girlfriend

I just need my girlfriend

I just need

Purple reign, purple reign, purple reign, purple

I just need my girlfriend

I just need my girlfriend

I just need

Hope I didn't come at you the wrong way, that wasn't planned

Hope you see the path that I made

I took a chance

I just put my passion and drive into this

Two cups of that dirty, take a dab, blow kushy

We ain't gonna talk about it, cut you off and keep pushing

Since I got the fame can't forget I was crooked

They wanna see me make the wrong move, bite the bullet

See me whip up in that new school just like a bullet

Purple reign, purple

I just need my girlfriend

I just need my girlfriend

I just need

Purple reign, purple reign, purple reign, purple

Purple reign, purple reign

I just need my girlfriend

I just need my girlfriend

I just need

Purple reign, purple reign is understood

Purple Reign, purple reign is in