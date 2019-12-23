Ooh, I can't wait to get home

I don't know why, but I'm feelin' low

Happened again and I want you to know

Having my woman there is good for my soul

I try to be strong, well, I got demons

So can I lean on you?

I need a strong heart and a soft touch

And you're the one when I want love

It's you and only you who can be takin' away

The shit that I go through each and every day

When I'm alone with you, you make it better again, yeah

Your arms are where I wanna remain

Catch my eye, and she starts to say

Hey, baby, we can dance slowly

My darlin', I'll be all you need, you need

I know it hasn't been your day or week, or week, or week

So put it all on me

Oh, my darlin', put your worries on me

Can't judge you 'cause I feel the same thing

And I'm here for whenever you need, you need, you need

To put it all on me

Love, on me, o-o-on me

Hey baby, we can dance slowly

Love, on me, o-o-on me

Put your, put your, put your worries on me

Love, on me, o-o-on me

Hey baby, we can dance slowly

And I'm here for whenever you need

To put it all on me

Ooh, you're there for me when I

Need you to be, 'cause I

Find it hard to say the words

But some shit don't need an explanation, baby

I try to be strong, but I got demons

So can I lean on you?

I need a strong heart and a soft touch

And you're the one when I want love

It's you and only you that can be takin' away

The shit that I go through each and every day

Baby, I can't wait, in love with all your ways

Your arms are where I wanna remain

Grab my waist when I start to say, now

Hey, baby, we can dance slowly (Hey)

My, darlin', I'll be all you need, you need (Oh)

I know it hasn't been your day or week, or week, or week

So put it all on me

Oh, my darlin', put your worries on me

Can't judge you 'cause I feel the same thing

And I'm here for whenever you need, you need, you need

To put it all on me (Babe)

Love, on me, o-o-on me (On me)

Hey baby, we can dance slowly (Slow)

Love, on me, o-o-on me

Put your, put your, put your worries on me

Love, on me, o-o-on me (On me)

Hey, baby, we can dance slowly

And I'm here for whatever you need (Need)

So put it all on me

I try to be strong, but I got demons

So can I lean on you?

I need a strong heart and a soft touch

And you're the one when I want love