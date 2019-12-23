  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Put It All On Me' by Ed Sheeran feat. Ella Mai
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 12:00:05 IST

Ooh, I can't wait to get home
I don't know why, but I'm feelin' low
Happened again and I want you to know
Having my woman there is good for my soul

I try to be strong, well, I got demons
So can I lean on you?
I need a strong heart and a soft touch
And you're the one when I want love

It's you and only you who can be takin' away
The shit that I go through each and every day
When I'm alone with you, you make it better again, yeah
Your arms are where I wanna remain
Catch my eye, and she starts to say

Hey, baby, we can dance slowly
My darlin', I'll be all you need, you need
I know it hasn't been your day or week, or week, or week
So put it all on me

Oh, my darlin', put your worries on me
Can't judge you 'cause I feel the same thing
And I'm here for whenever you need, you need, you need
To put it all on me

Love, on me, o-o-on me
Hey baby, we can dance slowly
Love, on me, o-o-on me

Put your, put your, put your worries on me
Love, on me, o-o-on me
Hey baby, we can dance slowly
And I'm here for whenever you need
To put it all on me

Ooh, you're there for me when I
Need you to be, 'cause I
Find it hard to say the words
But some shit don't need an explanation, baby

I try to be strong, but I got demons
So can I lean on you?
I need a strong heart and a soft touch
And you're the one when I want love

It's you and only you that can be takin' away
The shit that I go through each and every day
Baby, I can't wait, in love with all your ways
Your arms are where I wanna remain
Grab my waist when I start to say, now

Hey, baby, we can dance slowly (Hey)
My, darlin', I'll be all you need, you need (Oh)
I know it hasn't been your day or week, or week, or week
So put it all on me

Oh, my darlin', put your worries on me
Can't judge you 'cause I feel the same thing
And I'm here for whenever you need, you need, you need
To put it all on me (Babe)

Love, on me, o-o-on me (On me)
Hey baby, we can dance slowly (Slow)
Love, on me, o-o-on me

Put your, put your, put your worries on me
Love, on me, o-o-on me (On me)
Hey, baby, we can dance slowly
And I'm here for whatever you need (Need)
So put it all on me

I try to be strong, but I got demons
So can I lean on you?
I need a strong heart and a soft touch
And you're the one when I want love

