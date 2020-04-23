Song Lyrics of 'Quarantine Song' by Peter Hollens

Saw you on TV last night, saying it don't phase you

Out of your mind, out of your mind

Laughed out loud inside a crowd, like quarantine was fake news

Open your eyes, open your eyes

Might need to

One: Don't leave your home

You know you can't be leaving till the germs are gone

Two: Don't meet with friends

Our groups need to have less than 10

Three: Do what you can

You know we need each other when we wake up in the morning

Until we understand, you know that this could get real bad

You're at a party that you shouldn't be at

You think you wanna live it up today, yeah

You say that you just want to party

You don't mind if you get sick, anyway

Well, I don't care if you think it's crazy, yeah

Corona won't just disappear

If you're hanging in crowds, think you're better than everybody

You can save so many lives

If you stay home, baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Got to stay

Inside now so we can stop the spread

Got to stay

At our homes and work remote instead

Got to stay

Healthy so the virus will be dead

Got to stay

Alone together we can stop the spread

Hey, I'm stayin' inside avoiding big groups

Working from home and watchin' HULU

But it's okay

So baby, don't get closer

Till this quarantine blows over

We can flatten out the curve

And follow Dr. Fauci's orders

Hello from the other side

I've worn these sweats a thousand times

It's the truth, I'm sorry

But we need to stay home

Even though I'm not with you

We're together alone

I'm off the deep end, but I'm doing the right thing

I'll never meet in crowds

Not touching a surface, it just makes me nervous

I'll meet you online for now

I wish they didn't have to quarantine ya

It's been so long since I have even seen ya

But we can't touch so ooh na na na

It's true na na na

Ooh, cuz in this instance

We gotta keep our distance

We washed, we dried

We sanitized our hands

Trying to be clean

You're supposed to stay

At least six feet away

When I'm talking to you

But you didn't ask

Didn't wear a mask

You're not following through

You came in and you wrecked it all

I've never cleaned so hard before

And now you're standing at my door

I bet you just infected me

Yeah, you infected me

Hey (hey), we're on lockdown (on lockdown)

And this is crazy (so crazy)

I'm staying in for (staying in)

For public safety (I'm)

I'm not going out (won't go out)

And you can't make me (can't make me)

So here's my ID (type it in)

So Zoom me maybe

All by myself

You've got to be

All by yourself

No one cleans like Gaston

Quarantines like Gaston

No one stops spreading Covid-19 like Gaston

Now let's all do our best to eliminate it

So we can save your Grandma

(Oh, thanks, sweetie!)