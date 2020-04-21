Song Lyrics of 'Rainbow' by Kesha

I used to live in the darkness

Dress in black, act so heartless, but now

I see that colors are everything

Got kaleidoscopes in my hairdo

Got back the stars in my eyes, too, yeah now

I see the magic inside of me

Yeah, maybe my head's fucked up

But I'm falling right back in love with being alive

Dreaming in light, light, lights

This kitty cat lost her mind

Been lookin' for a star-sent sign that I'll be alright

Look to the skies

I've found a rainbow, rainbow, baby

Trust me, I know, life is scary

But just put those colors on, girl

Come and play along with me tonight

I'd forgot how to daydream

So consumed with the wrong things, but in

The dark, I realized this life is short

And deep down, I'm still a child

Playful eyes, wide and wild, I can't

Lose hope, what's left of my heart's still made of gold

And I know that I'm still fucked up

But aren't we all, my love?

Darling, our scars make us who we are, are

So when the winds are howling strong

And you think you can't go on, hold tight, sweetheart

You'll find a rainbow, rainbow, baby

Trust me, I know life is scary

But just put those colors on, girl

Come and play along with me tonight

You gotta learn to let go, put the past behind you

Trust me, I know, the ghosts will try to find you

But just put those colors on, girl

Come and paint the world with me tonight

Night, night, night, night, night

I found a rainbow, rainbow, baby

Trust me, I know life is scary

But just put those colors on, girl

You gotta learn to let go, put the past behind you

Trust me, I know, the ghosts will try to find you

But just put those colors on, girl

Come and paint the world with me tonight

Oh, put those colors on, girl

Come and paint the world with me tonight

Come and paint the world with me tonight