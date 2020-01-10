Song Lyrics of 'Rare' by Selena Gomez

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020

Baby, you've been so distant from me lately
And lately don't even want to call you "baby"

Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I'm not there?
Baby, right now it feels like

It feels like you don't care
Oh why don't you recognize I'm so rare?
Always there
You don't do the same for me
That's not fair

I don't have it all
I'm not claiming to
But I know that I'm special, yeah
And I'll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare

Baby, don't make me count up all the reasons
To stay with you
No reason why you and I are not succeeding
At all

Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I'm not there?
Baby, right now it feels like

It feels like you don't care
Oh why don't you recognize I'm so rare?
Always there
You don't do the same for me
That's not fair

I don't have it all
I'm not claiming to
But I know that I'm special, yeah
And I'll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare (Yeah, yeah)

I'm not gonna beg for you
I'm not gonna let you make me cry (Make me cry)
Not getting enough from you
Didn't you know I'm hard to find? (Hard to find)

Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I'm not there?
Baby, right now it feels like

It feels like you don't care
Why don't you recognize I'm so rare?
I'm always there
You don't do the same for me
That's (That's)
Not (Not)
Fair

I don't have it all (I don't have it all)
I'm not claiming to (I'm not claiming to)
I know that I'm special, yeah
And I'll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare
Oh yeah

So rare
(Rare)
(Rare)

