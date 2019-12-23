Rocking around the Christmas tree

At the Christmas party hop

A mistletoe hung where you can see

Every couple tries to stop

Rocking around the Christmas tree

Let the Christmas spirit ring

Later we'll have some pumpkin pie

And we'll do some caroling

And you will get a sentimental feeling when you hear

Voices singing, let's be jolly

Deck the halls with boughs of holly

Rocking around the Christmas tree

Have a happy holiday

Everyone dancing merrily

In the new old fashioned way

Rocking around, rocking around

You will get a sentimental feeling when you hear

Oh, voices singing, let's be jolly

Deck the halls with boughs of holly

Rocking around the Christmas tree

Have a happy holiday

Everyone dancing merrily

In the new old fashioned way