Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' by Miley Cyrus
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 17:00:58 IST

Rocking around the Christmas tree
At the Christmas party hop
A mistletoe hung where you can see

Every couple tries to stop
Rocking around the Christmas tree
Let the Christmas spirit ring
Later we'll have some pumpkin pie
And we'll do some caroling

And you will get a sentimental feeling when you hear
Voices singing, let's be jolly
Deck the halls with boughs of holly

Rocking around the Christmas tree
Have a happy holiday
Everyone dancing merrily
In the new old fashioned way

Rocking around, rocking around

You will get a sentimental feeling when you hear
Oh, voices singing, let's be jolly
Deck the halls with boughs of holly

Rocking around the Christmas tree
Have a happy holiday
Everyone dancing merrily
In the new old fashioned way

