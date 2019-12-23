Song Lyrics of 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' by Miley Cyrus
By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 17:00:58 IST
Rocking around the Christmas tree
At the Christmas party hop
A mistletoe hung where you can see
Every couple tries to stop
Rocking around the Christmas tree
Let the Christmas spirit ring
Later we'll have some pumpkin pie
And we'll do some caroling
And you will get a sentimental feeling when you hear
Voices singing, let's be jolly
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Rocking around the Christmas tree
Have a happy holiday
Everyone dancing merrily
In the new old fashioned way
Rocking around, rocking around
You will get a sentimental feeling when you hear
Oh, voices singing, let's be jolly
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Rocking around the Christmas tree
Have a happy holiday
Everyone dancing merrily
In the new old fashioned way