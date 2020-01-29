  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'Rodeo (Remix)' by Lil Nas X ft. Nas

Song Lyrics of 'Rodeo (Remix)' by Lil Nas X ft. Nas

Song Lyrics of 'Rodeo (Remix)' by Lil Nas X ft. Nas
29 Jan 2020

Oh, here we go, please let me know
Oh, 'fore you go, don't leave me in the cold

If I took you everywhere, then well, you wouldn't know how to walk
If I spoke on your behalf, then well, you wouldn't know how to talk
If I gave you everything and everything is what I bought

I can take it all back, I never cared 'bout what you thought
I didn't mean to make you mad, I don't like when you upset
I'ma call you later on, baby girl, don't you forget
I'ma take you from this party, we might go and have some sex
Or we do that later on, now we lit like cigarettes

I thought you would stay with me
I'm yours and you're mine, I envy
So what I'm gon' do?
I don't have no clue, ain't no me without you

Oh, here we go, please let me know
Oh, 'fore you go, don't leave me in the cold

If I took you everywhere, then well, you wouldn't know how to walk
If I spoke on your behalf, then well, you wouldn't know how to talk
If I gave you everything and everything is what I bought
I can take it all back, I never cared 'bout what you thought

I might spin the block on twelve horses
Buy the block and get a boss b***h
Grown man, but when the Henny hit
I might Milly Rock then get up off it

In the new days with my old ways
Game change, but the name don't
My w****s change, is they main hoes
Got a lot of them, a hoe stable

I don't lie to them, there's no fables
Rap don, country flavor
Now we worldwide, we made a big brand
Now our catalog is so major
Rodeo or Rodeo, hoe-folio is so player
Tomato or tomato, Nas X or Big Nas, this shit ride

Oh, here we go (Nas and Nas X), please let me know (Yeah)
Oh, 'fore you go (Big Nas and Lil Nas, yeah), don't leave me in the cold

I thought you would stay with me
I'm yours and you're mine, I envy
So what I'm gon' do?
I don't have no clue, ain't no me without you

