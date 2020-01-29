Song Lyrics of 'Rodeo (Remix)' by Lil Nas X ft. Nas

Oh, here we go, please let me know

Oh, 'fore you go, don't leave me in the cold

If I took you everywhere, then well, you wouldn't know how to walk

If I spoke on your behalf, then well, you wouldn't know how to talk

If I gave you everything and everything is what I bought

I can take it all back, I never cared 'bout what you thought

I didn't mean to make you mad, I don't like when you upset

I'ma call you later on, baby girl, don't you forget

I'ma take you from this party, we might go and have some sex

Or we do that later on, now we lit like cigarettes

I thought you would stay with me

I'm yours and you're mine, I envy

So what I'm gon' do?

I don't have no clue, ain't no me without you

Oh, here we go, please let me know

Oh, 'fore you go, don't leave me in the cold

If I took you everywhere, then well, you wouldn't know how to walk

If I spoke on your behalf, then well, you wouldn't know how to talk

If I gave you everything and everything is what I bought

I can take it all back, I never cared 'bout what you thought

I might spin the block on twelve horses

Buy the block and get a boss b***h

Grown man, but when the Henny hit

I might Milly Rock then get up off it

In the new days with my old ways

Game change, but the name don't

My w****s change, is they main hoes

Got a lot of them, a hoe stable

I don't lie to them, there's no fables

Rap don, country flavor

Now we worldwide, we made a big brand

Now our catalog is so major

Rodeo or Rodeo, hoe-folio is so player

Tomato or tomato, Nas X or Big Nas, this shit ride

Oh, here we go (Nas and Nas X), please let me know (Yeah)

Oh, 'fore you go (Big Nas and Lil Nas, yeah), don't leave me in the cold

I thought you would stay with me

I'm yours and you're mine, I envy

So what I'm gon' do?

I don't have no clue, ain't no me without you