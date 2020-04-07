Song Lyrics of 'Running Over' by Justin Bieber

From the beginning, it was ending

We were emotionally pending

Jeopardy, second guessing

Got all the questions to my answers

Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'

I'm only right here for your consumption

Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'

Lookin' like it's turnin' into something

Wednesday

It feel like a Tuesday when you met me

I remember it like it was yesterday

You just said, "Hello," I lost my sanity

Thought you was lookin' through me

Then you made me laugh with personality

When you said goodbye that was a tragedy

Had to get a lesson in anatomy

You just ran me over

Look out, watch out, got me on the defense

Thought love at first sight was just a false pretense

Took my hat off, made me pledge allegiance

Everything was in divine sequence

Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'

I'm only right here for your consumption

Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'

Lookin' like it's turnin' into something

Better that than turnin' into nothing (Way-oh, way-oh)

Ain't no interruptin' this eruption (Way-oh, way-oh)

LD, uh

I believe in love

Girl, you got my hopes all up

When I left you, when I met you

I called mom and told her 'bout it

I got all up on your IG and was scrollin' down for hours

I got back to 2015 and you started lookin' young, so I stopped (Ooh)

Post intercourse when you walk by (Ass, ass, ass)

More buns than a Shop Rite (Woah)

And you wanna sleep over my crib?

Let me go and get you a soft t-shirt, here (Soft tee)

What are our kids gonna be like? (Hmm)

What is your skin routine like?

Girl, just run around bed with me

I'll flirt with you all cleverly

I'll lock you down, Pat Beverley

I'll kiss your breasts all tenderly, what's up? (Breast)

How you so hot and cute? (How?)

I wanna make a language up with you

You're already drivin' me crazy, so just

Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'

I'm only right here for your consumption

Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'

Lookin' like it's turnin' into something

Better that than turnin' into nothing (Way-oh, way-oh)

Ain't no interruptin' this eruption (Way-oh, way-oh)