Song Lyrics of 'Running Over' by Justin Bieber
From the beginning, it was ending
We were emotionally pending
Jeopardy, second guessing
Got all the questions to my answers
Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'
I'm only right here for your consumption
Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'
Lookin' like it's turnin' into something
Wednesday
It feel like a Tuesday when you met me
I remember it like it was yesterday
You just said, "Hello," I lost my sanity
Thought you was lookin' through me
Then you made me laugh with personality
When you said goodbye that was a tragedy
Had to get a lesson in anatomy
You just ran me over
Look out, watch out, got me on the defense
Thought love at first sight was just a false pretense
Took my hat off, made me pledge allegiance
Everything was in divine sequence
Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'
I'm only right here for your consumption
Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'
Lookin' like it's turnin' into something
Better that than turnin' into nothing (Way-oh, way-oh)
Ain't no interruptin' this eruption (Way-oh, way-oh)
LD, uh
I believe in love
Girl, you got my hopes all up
When I left you, when I met you
I called mom and told her 'bout it
I got all up on your IG and was scrollin' down for hours
I got back to 2015 and you started lookin' young, so I stopped (Ooh)
Post intercourse when you walk by (Ass, ass, ass)
More buns than a Shop Rite (Woah)
And you wanna sleep over my crib?
Let me go and get you a soft t-shirt, here (Soft tee)
What are our kids gonna be like? (Hmm)
What is your skin routine like?
Girl, just run around bed with me
I'll flirt with you all cleverly
I'll lock you down, Pat Beverley
I'll kiss your breasts all tenderly, what's up? (Breast)
How you so hot and cute? (How?)
I wanna make a language up with you
You're already drivin' me crazy, so just
Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'
I'm only right here for your consumption
Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'
Lookin' like it's turnin' into something
Better that than turnin' into nothing (Way-oh, way-oh)
Ain't no interruptin' this eruption (Way-oh, way-oh)