Song Lyrics of 'Santa Baby' by Gwen Stefani

Santa baby, slip a sable under the tree for me

Been an awful good girl

Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight

Santa baby, a '54 convertible too, light blue

I'll wait up for you, dear

Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight

Think of all the fun I've missed

Think of all the fellas that I haven't kissed

Next year I could be as good

If you'll check off my Christmas list

Santa baby, I want a yacht and really that's not a lot

Been an angel all year

Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight

Santa honey, one little thing I really need, the deed

To a platinum mine

Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight

Come and trim my Christmas tree

With some decorations bought at Tiffany

I really do believe in you

Let's see if you believe in me

Santa baby, forgot to mention one little thing, a ring

I don't mean on the phone

Santa cutie, hurry down the chimney tonight

Hurry down the chimney tonight