Song Lyrics of 'Save Your Tears' by The Weeknd

23 Mar 2020

Ooh
Na na, yeah

I saw you dancing in a crowded room
You look so happy when I'm not with you
But then you saw me, caught you by surprise
A single teardrop falling from your eye

I don't know why I run away
I'll make you cry when I run away

You could've asked me why I broke your heart
You could've told me that you fell apart
But you walked past me like I wasn't there
And just pretended like you didn't care

I don't know why I run away
I'll make you cry when I run away

Take me back 'cause I wanna stay
Save your tears for another
Save your tears for another day
Save your tears for another day

So, I made you think that I would always stay
I said some things that I should never say
Yeah, I broke your heart like someone did to mine
And now you won't love me for a second time

I don't know why I run away, oh, girl
Said I'll make you cry when I run away

Girl, take me back 'cause I wanna stay
Save your tears for another
I realize that I'm much too late

And you deserve someone better
Save your tears for another day (Ooh, yeah)
Save your tears for another day (Yeah)

I don't know why I run away
I'll make you cry when I run away

Save your tears for another day, ooh, girl (Ah)
I said save your tears for another day (Ah)

Save your tears for another day (Ah)
Save your tears for another day (Ah)

