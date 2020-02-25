Song Lyrics of 'Second Emotion' by Justin Bieber feat. Travis Scott
Try to bite my tongue but I can't take it
I got whiplash from me turning my head
Have somewhere else to go, no, I can't make it
I'd rather take my chance with you instead
Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)
Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)
You really got me open (You do?)
Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)
High heels on, heard you comin' 'fore I seen ya
Movies all around but you look like the feature
Had another meeting now my plan is to meet you
Got my hands out all I wanna do is reach you
All I wanna do is greet you
Infatuated sorry if I stare
Where you posted up? I wanna be there
Way you curved up, it just ain't fair
No it ain't
Try to bite my tongue but I can't take it
I got whiplash from me turning my head
Have somewhere else to go, no, I can't make it
I'd rather take my chance with you instead
Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)
Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)
You really got me open (You do?)
Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)
Got me feeling giddy like la la la la
Struck a match you got me litty like la la la la (It's lit)
You got the keys to my city like la la la la (Straight up)
Do you second that emotion baby
Mmm, yeah
Out to big boys (It's lit)
Spring her off the hitch (Yeah), everything legit
Movin' like the blitz (Blitz), crib like the Ritz (Like the Ritz)
So you know there's room (Skrrt)
So, baby, please
(Hol' up, nah, nah, nah, that was the first time she did that)
Don't like to talk to bitch (Yeah), just like to play the wish
I know the problem is, they 'bout it 'bout it, kid (I'm tryna pop another one in)
Oh, you sent the jet out for me?
You tryna ball harder than me?
Did I come across your radar
Cross your mind now and later
Do you feel like you know me
It's just a part of nature
Let's ask each other questions
Can we do each other favors
Would you mind the labor? Baby
Try to bite my tongue, but I can't take it (Ooh-wee)
I got whiplash from me turning my head (Hey, hey, hey)
Have somewhere else to go, no, I can't make it (Ooh-wee)
I'd rather take my chance with you instead
Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)
Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)
You really got me open (You do?)
Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)
Got me feeling giddy, like, "La, la, la, la"
Struck a match, you got me litty, like, "La, la, la, la"
You got the keys to my city, like, "La, la, la, la"
Do you second that emotion, baby?