Try to bite my tongue but I can't take it

I got whiplash from me turning my head

Have somewhere else to go, no, I can't make it

I'd rather take my chance with you instead

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

You really got me open (You do?)

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

High heels on, heard you comin' 'fore I seen ya

Movies all around but you look like the feature

Had another meeting now my plan is to meet you

Got my hands out all I wanna do is reach you

All I wanna do is greet you

Infatuated sorry if I stare

Where you posted up? I wanna be there

Way you curved up, it just ain't fair

No it ain't

Try to bite my tongue but I can't take it

I got whiplash from me turning my head

Have somewhere else to go, no, I can't make it

I'd rather take my chance with you instead

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

You really got me open (You do?)

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

Got me feeling giddy like la la la la

Struck a match you got me litty like la la la la (It's lit)

You got the keys to my city like la la la la (Straight up)

Do you second that emotion baby

Mmm, yeah

Out to big boys (It's lit)

Spring her off the hitch (Yeah), everything legit

Movin' like the blitz (Blitz), crib like the Ritz (Like the Ritz)

So you know there's room (Skrrt)

So, baby, please

(Hol' up, nah, nah, nah, that was the first time she did that)

Don't like to talk to bitch (Yeah), just like to play the wish

I know the problem is, they 'bout it 'bout it, kid (I'm tryna pop another one in)

Oh, you sent the jet out for me?

You tryna ball harder than me?

Did I come across your radar

Cross your mind now and later

Do you feel like you know me

It's just a part of nature

Let's ask each other questions

Can we do each other favors

Would you mind the labor? Baby

Try to bite my tongue, but I can't take it (Ooh-wee)

I got whiplash from me turning my head (Hey, hey, hey)

Have somewhere else to go, no, I can't make it (Ooh-wee)

I'd rather take my chance with you instead

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

You really got me open (You do?)

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

Got me feeling giddy, like, "La, la, la, la"

Struck a match, you got me litty, like, "La, la, la, la"

You got the keys to my city, like, "La, la, la, la"

Do you second that emotion, baby?