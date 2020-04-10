Song Lyrics of 'SexBeat' by Usher, Lil Jon & Ludacris

Yeah

8-8-8-808 kick, drum check-check-check-check (Hey)

Check her, hot, hot

Make it clap, gonna sound like sex-sex-sex-sex-sex-sex (Yeah)

8-8-8-808 kick, drum check-check-check-check (Hey)

Check her, hot, hot

Make it clap, gonna sound like sex-sex-sex-sex-sex-sex (Let's go)

Sex deep, turn it up loud, 'til I blow my speakers (Yeah)

Get lower than my subwoofers

Or high as my tweeters (Yeah)

My diva, eat you up, like you my gourmet chocolate Godiva

Call FEMA, got her wetter than Hurricane Katrina (Yeah)

Anything I say "Let's do," she with it, with it, with it, with it (With it)

Have you ever had orgasms in the double digits, digits, digits, digits? (Digits)

Do the math and I'll do the work (Yeah)

Break it fast and I'll break the curse (Yeah)

Make it last and I'll make you first

And if you make it splash, then I'll make you squirt (Okay)

She miss that every night (Okay)

How I lick it (Yeah), put it down (Uh-uh)

All I wanna do is live it up (Okay)

Girl, I'll never let you live it down

So press rewind on that sex beat, and just feel all the sensation (What?)

Who you know stay in this bedroom but still got the whole hood shaking (Let's go)

[Chorus: Usher]

Sex beat, yeah

Sex beat, oh-oh

Put this on and I watch you strip, get as far as you let me (Do what you want)

Sex beat, yeah

Sex beat, oh-oh

When we getting in the room and the bass go boom

Something about the way you make me move, move

Sex beat, oh

Sex beat, yeah

Put this on and I watch you strip, get as far as you let me, yeah, yeah-yeah

Sex beat, oh

Sex beat, yeah

When I get in the room and the bass go boom

Something about the way it make me move, move

Listen, this ain't no regular occasion, nah

This ain't no test in keeping patient

So you don't need to keep me waiting, waiting

Your body language I'm translating, translating

I'm tryna give it all from your head to your heart

Yeah, tryna steal your soul, how much deeper can I go?

I painted pictures in my mind

Tonight, I'm bringing 'em to life, oh-oh, through my

Sex beat, yeah

Sex beat, oh-oh

Put this on and I watch you strip, get as far as you let me (Do what you want)

Sex beat, yeah

Sex beat, oh-oh

When we getting in the room and the bass go boom

Something about the way you make me move, move

Sex beat, oh

Sex beat, yeah

Put this on and I watch you strip, get as far as you let me, yeah, yeah-yeah

Sex beat, oh

Sex beat, yeah

When I get in the room and the bass go boom

Something about the way it make me move, move

Yeah

On the star, you oughta wish no regular wish

'Cause I'm making love and you taking all of it, uh

Yeah

This ain't no regular

I'll make you better with this

I'm the best [?]

Oh, let me save your love

Let me upgrade your love, oh

Heaven I'll take it, oh-oh, oh-oh

Never get enough of this

Sex beat, yeah

Sex beat, oh-oh

Put this on and I watch you strip, get as far as you let me (Do what you want)

Sex beat, yeah

Sex beat, oh-oh

When we getting in the room and the bass go boom

Something about the way you make me move, move

Sex beat, oh

Sex beat, yeah

Put this on and I watch you strip, get as far as you let me, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

Sex beat, oh

Sex beat, yeah

When I get in the room and the bass go boom

Something about the way it make me move, move

Ha

8-8-8-808 kick, drum check-check-check-check (Hey)

Check her, hot, hot

Make it clap, gonna sound like sex-sex-sex-sex-sex-sex (Yeah)

8-8-8-808 kick, drum check-check-check-check (Hey)

Check her, hot, hot

Make it clap, gonna sound like sex-sex-sex-sex-sex-sex (Yeah)