  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Shadow' by BTS - Interlude

Song Lyrics of 'Shadow' by BTS - Interlude

Song Lyrics of 'Shadow' by BTS - Interlude
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 11:32:29 IST

I wanna be a rap star
I wanna be the top
I wanna be a rockstar
I want it all mine

I wanna be rich
I wanna be the king
I wanna go win
I wanna be …

I wanna be a rap star
I wanna be the top
I wanna be a rockstar
I want it all mine
I wanna be rich

I wanna be the king
I wanna be me
I want a big thing
Oh boy let me see
I got a big dream yeah

Woo, I wondered everyday how far I’d go
I came to my senses and I find myself here
Yeah, hmm, shadow at my feet
Look down, it’s gotten even bigger

I run but the shadow follows, as dark as the light's intense
I’m afraid, flying high is terrifying
No one told me how lonely it is up here
I can leap in the air but also plunge, now I know
Running away could be an option too, pause

People say, there’s splendor in that bright light
But my growing shadow swallows me and becomes a monster
Up high, high, and higher, higher

I only go higher and vertigo overtakes me
I rise, rise, I hate it
I pray, I pray, hoping to be okay

The moment I’m flying high as I wished
My shadow grows in that blasting stark light
Please don’t let me shine
Don’t let me down
Don’t let me fly

Now I’m afraid
The moment I face myself brought lowest
It so happens that I’m flying the highest
Please don’t let me shine

Don’t let me down
Don’t let me fly
Now I’m scared
Don’t let me shine

I wanna be a rap star
I wanna be the top
I wanna be a rockstar
I want it all mine

I wanna be rich
I wanna be the king
I wanna go win
I wanna be …

I wanna be a rap star
I wanna be the top
I wanna be a rockstar

I want it all mine
I wanna be rich
I wanna be the king
I wanna be me
I wanna be …

Yeah I’m you, you are me, now do you know
Yeah you are me, I’m you, now you do know
We are one body, sometimes we will clash
You can never break me off, this you must know
Yeah yeah can’t break me off, whatever you do

Yeah you’ll be at ease if you admit it too
Yeah succeed or fail, whichever way you flow
Yeah you can’t escape, wherever you go

I am you, you are me, now you do know
You are me, I am you, now do you know
We are one body and we are gonna clash
We are you, we are me, this do you know

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of SUPERSTAR by Neha Kakkar and Vibhor Parashar

Song Lyrics of SUPERSTAR by Neha Kakkar and Vibhor Parashar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'GATTI' by JACKBOYS, Pop Smoke, Travis Scott

Song Lyrics of 'GATTI' by JACKBOYS, Pop Smoke, Travis Scott

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers

Song Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D

Song Lyrics of Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

Song Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Dariyaganj from Jai Mummy Di

Song lyrics of Dariyaganj from Jai Mummy Di

FeatureBirthday Special: Drashti Dhami's 'Jhuki Nazar' is all things love

Birthday Special: Drashti Dhami's 'Jhuki Nazar' is all things love

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Shadow' by BTS - Interlude

Song Lyrics of 'Shadow' by BTS - Interlude

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rare' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Rare' by Selena Gomez