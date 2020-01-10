Song Lyrics of 'Shadow' by BTS - Interlude

I wanna be a rap star

I wanna be the top

I wanna be a rockstar

I want it all mine

I wanna be rich

I wanna be the king

I wanna go win

I wanna be …

I wanna be a rap star

I wanna be the top

I wanna be a rockstar

I want it all mine

I wanna be rich

I wanna be the king

I wanna be me

I want a big thing

Oh boy let me see

I got a big dream yeah

Woo, I wondered everyday how far I’d go

I came to my senses and I find myself here

Yeah, hmm, shadow at my feet

Look down, it’s gotten even bigger

I run but the shadow follows, as dark as the light's intense

I’m afraid, flying high is terrifying

No one told me how lonely it is up here

I can leap in the air but also plunge, now I know

Running away could be an option too, pause

People say, there’s splendor in that bright light

But my growing shadow swallows me and becomes a monster

Up high, high, and higher, higher

I only go higher and vertigo overtakes me

I rise, rise, I hate it

I pray, I pray, hoping to be okay

The moment I’m flying high as I wished

My shadow grows in that blasting stark light

Please don’t let me shine

Don’t let me down

Don’t let me fly

Now I’m afraid

The moment I face myself brought lowest

It so happens that I’m flying the highest

Please don’t let me shine

Don’t let me down

Don’t let me fly

Now I’m scared

Don’t let me shine

I wanna be a rap star

I wanna be the top

I wanna be a rockstar

I want it all mine

I wanna be rich

I wanna be the king

I wanna go win

I wanna be …

I wanna be a rap star

I wanna be the top

I wanna be a rockstar

I want it all mine

I wanna be rich

I wanna be the king

I wanna be me

I wanna be …

Yeah I’m you, you are me, now do you know

Yeah you are me, I’m you, now you do know

We are one body, sometimes we will clash

You can never break me off, this you must know

Yeah yeah can’t break me off, whatever you do

Yeah you’ll be at ease if you admit it too

Yeah succeed or fail, whichever way you flow

Yeah you can’t escape, wherever you go

I am you, you are me, now you do know

You are me, I am you, now do you know

We are one body and we are gonna clash

We are you, we are me, this do you know