Song Lyrics of 'She' by Selena Gomez

She was too young to be the Hollywood type

Too pure to understand the lows and the highs

She didn’t know if she was gonna survive

It all got so much, better with time

All of the evil eyes

Tequila before sunrise

I’d tell her to watch her back

That she's worth more than that

‘Cause

She was a girl with good intentions

Yeah she made some bad decisions

And she learned a couple lessons

Wish I could tell her

She was a girl with good intentions

Didn’t need the second guessing

Didn’t need to ever question

Wish I could tell her

She didn’t know all of the hurt she could take

Her world was crumbling and so was her faith

Wish I could talk to her ‘cause what I would say

Oh baby you’re enough to get you out of this place

All of the flashing lights

Tequila before sunrise

I’d tell her to watch her back

That she's worth more than that

But

She was a girl with good intentions

Yeah she made some bad decisions

And she learned a couple lessons

Wish I could tell her

She was a girl with good intentions

Didn’t need the second guessing

Didn’t need to ever question

Wish I could tell her

I tried to tell her

Aaaahhh

I know you’ll get the chance to find who you are

I know you’ll have a choice before it gets too dark

Aaaahhh

I know you’ll get the chance to find who you are

I know you’ll have the choice

She was a girl with good intentions

Yeah she made some bad decisions

And she learned a couple lessons

Wish I could tell her

She was a girl with good intentions

Didn’t need the second guessing (wish I could show you)

Didn’t need to ever question (wish I could show you)

Wish I could tell her

(wish I could show you)