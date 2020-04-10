Song Lyrics of 'She' by Selena Gomez
She was too young to be the Hollywood type
Too pure to understand the lows and the highs
She didn’t know if she was gonna survive
It all got so much, better with time
All of the evil eyes
Tequila before sunrise
I’d tell her to watch her back
That she's worth more than that
‘Cause
She was a girl with good intentions
Yeah she made some bad decisions
And she learned a couple lessons
Wish I could tell her
She was a girl with good intentions
Didn’t need the second guessing
Didn’t need to ever question
Wish I could tell her
She didn’t know all of the hurt she could take
Her world was crumbling and so was her faith
Wish I could talk to her ‘cause what I would say
Oh baby you’re enough to get you out of this place
All of the flashing lights
Tequila before sunrise
I’d tell her to watch her back
That she's worth more than that
But
She was a girl with good intentions
Yeah she made some bad decisions
And she learned a couple lessons
Wish I could tell her
She was a girl with good intentions
Didn’t need the second guessing
Didn’t need to ever question
Wish I could tell her
I tried to tell her
Aaaahhh
I know you’ll get the chance to find who you are
I know you’ll have a choice before it gets too dark
Aaaahhh
I know you’ll get the chance to find who you are
I know you’ll have the choice
She was a girl with good intentions
Yeah she made some bad decisions
And she learned a couple lessons
Wish I could tell her
She was a girl with good intentions
Didn’t need the second guessing (wish I could show you)
Didn’t need to ever question (wish I could show you)
Wish I could tell her
(wish I could show you)