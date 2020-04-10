Song Lyrics of 'She' by Selena Gomez

  1. Home
She was too young to be the Hollywood type
Too pure to understand the lows and the highs
She didn’t know if she was gonna survive
It all got so much, better with time

All of the evil eyes
Tequila before sunrise 
I’d tell her to watch her back 
That she's worth more than that

‘Cause
She was a girl with good intentions 
Yeah she made some bad decisions 
And she learned a couple lessons
Wish I could tell her 
She was a girl with good intentions 
Didn’t need the second guessing 
Didn’t need to ever question 
Wish I could tell her 

She didn’t know all of the hurt she could take
Her world was crumbling and so was her faith
Wish I could talk to her ‘cause what I would say
Oh baby you’re enough to get you out of this place 

All of the flashing lights
Tequila before sunrise
I’d tell her to watch her back 
That she's worth more than that

But 
She was a girl with good intentions 
Yeah she made some bad decisions 
And she learned a couple lessons
Wish I could tell her 

She was a girl with good intentions 
Didn’t need the second guessing 
Didn’t need to ever question 
Wish I could tell her 
I tried to tell her

Aaaahhh 
I know you’ll get the chance to find who you are 
I know you’ll have a choice before it gets too dark 
Aaaahhh 
I know you’ll get the chance to find who you are 
I know you’ll have the choice

She was a girl with good intentions 
Yeah she made some bad decisions 
And she learned a couple lessons

Wish I could tell her 
She was a girl with good intentions 
Didn’t need the second guessing (wish I could show you)
Didn’t need to ever question (wish I could show you)
Wish I could tell her 

(wish I could show you)

