Song Lyrics of 'Show Yourself' by Idina Menzel & Evan Rachel Wood
Every inch of me is trembling
But not from the cold
Something is familiar
Like a dream I can reach but not quite hold
I can sense you there
Like a friend I've always known
I'm arriving
And it feels like I am home
I have always been a fortress
Cold secrets deep inside
You have secrets, too
But you don't have to hide
Show yourself
I'm dying to meet you
Show yourself
It's your turn
Are you the one I've been looking for
All of my life?
Show yourself
I'm ready to learn
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
I've never felt so certain
All my life I've been torn
But I'm here for a reason
Could it be the reason I was born?
I have always been so different
Normal rules did not apply
Is this the day?
Are you the way
I finally find out why?
Show yourself
I'm no longer trembling
Here I am
I've come so far
You are the answer I've waited for
All of my life
Oh, show yourself
Let me see who you are
Come to me now
Open your door
Don't make me wait
One moment more
Oh, come to me now
Open your door
Don't make me wait
One moment more
Where the north wind meets the sea (Ah-ah, ah-ah)
There's a river (Ah-ah, ah-ah)
Full of memory (Memory, memory)
Come, my darling, homeward bound
I am found
Show yourself
Step into the power
Grow yourself
Into something new
You are the one you've been waiting for
All of my life (All of your life)
Oh, show yourself
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah