Every inch of me is trembling

But not from the cold

Something is familiar

Like a dream I can reach but not quite hold

I can sense you there

Like a friend I've always known

I'm arriving

And it feels like I am home

I have always been a fortress

Cold secrets deep inside

You have secrets, too

But you don't have to hide

Show yourself

I'm dying to meet you

Show yourself

It's your turn

Are you the one I've been looking for

All of my life?

Show yourself

I'm ready to learn

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

I've never felt so certain

All my life I've been torn

But I'm here for a reason

Could it be the reason I was born?

I have always been so different

Normal rules did not apply

Is this the day?

Are you the way

I finally find out why?

Show yourself

I'm no longer trembling

Here I am

I've come so far

You are the answer I've waited for

All of my life

Oh, show yourself

Let me see who you are

Come to me now

Open your door

Don't make me wait

One moment more

Oh, come to me now

Open your door

Don't make me wait

One moment more

Where the north wind meets the sea (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

There's a river (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Full of memory (Memory, memory)

Come, my darling, homeward bound

I am found

Show yourself

Step into the power

Grow yourself

Into something new

You are the one you've been waiting for

All of my life (All of your life)

Oh, show yourself

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah